ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Rocklin police are hoping the public can help them find two men accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to Rocklin police, the credit card was taken during a recent vehicle burglary. The suspected thieves were caught on camera leaving the store after they allegedly used the card.

The two then reportedly drove away in a Chevy Aveo.

You’re asked to call the Rocklin Police Department and help officers track down the suspects.