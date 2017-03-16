Police: Student Arrested At San Juan High With Loaded Gun, Marijuana

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A high school student in Citrus Heights is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brought a gun and drugs to school.

On Wednesday, police say they received word that a student at San Juan Academy had posted a “threatening social media post” along with pictures of the student and a gun.

Officers from the Sacramento and Citrus Heights police departments were called out to San Juan High School where they arrested the 16-year-old student who was reportedly carrying a loaded gun and marijuana, according to a statement from Citrus Heights police.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of marijuana for sale, according to Officer Mike Wells with the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Wells says this was an isolated incident and don’t think the teen had any targets.