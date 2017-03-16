Parking Issues In Bridge District Taken Up West Sacramento City Council

(CBS13) – West Sacramento’s city council voted to continue the public comment on establishing a monthly parking zone in the city’s Bridge District.

The plan would charge based on a tiered rate system similar to that of Downtown Sacramento. The plan also called for the elimination of residential parking permits — a point of contention for many residents.

The Bridge District is the riverfront portion of West Sacramento near Raley Field. As a part of the city’s plan, the start date of metering the district would begin July 1.

Residential permits in the district would also be extended to that date, but no new ones would be given out.