LDS Missionary Fights Off Would-Be Robber Armed With Gun In Brazil

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A video appears to show a Mormon missionary fighting off two robbers while serving in Brazil.

The video taken Saturday shows two men drive up to the American missionary on a motorcycle. After one man pulls out a gun, the missionary wrestles it away from him, throws the gun over a fence and then fights off the second attacker.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says missionaries aren’t taught self-defense, but they are given personal safety tips that are tailored to the specific area of the world they are sent. He did not identify the missionary.

Hawkins says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches missionaries to avoid conflict, but is pleased that everyone involved is safe.