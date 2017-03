SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man driving a pick-up truck is suspected of driving under the influence after crashing his truck into a fire hydrant and tree.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday along Auburn Boulevard near Fulton Avenue.

Investigators say the man hit a fire hydrant, kept driving, hit a tree, and then hit a secondĀ fire hydrant before stopping.

The man was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.