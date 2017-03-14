National Pi Day!
How many decimals can you remember to count to in the number Pi?
Daily List: 3 Ways to Eat Heathy No Matter How Busy You Are
Too busy, you say, to eat healthy? Maybe not! There are a few things you can do to keep yourself healthy while you’re powering through your day — in fact just a few simple changes can make a big difference.
On the Daily List this morning, three ways to eat heathy no matter how busy you are!
App Of The Week
Help make your morning commute a smooth one.
Redefined
Redefined celebrates CORE’s vibrant history by revitalizing works over the past decade, while illustrating the bright future of dance in our region.
March 17 & 18, 2017
7:30pm
Harris Center for the Performing Arts
Calling All Dreamers
The Calling All Dreamers competition is back with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.
Applications due 5 p.m. April 10
Selland’s Market Cafe Job Fair
Selland’s Market Café is opening its 3rd location on Broadway in mid-April and will be hosting a Job Fair this Saturday!
Saturday, March 18, 10am-4pm
915 Broadway, Sacramento
Meatless Shopping
March is National Nutrition Month so we’ll do a shopping segment focusing on ways to save money by swapping beans and other plant foods for meat that will impact long term healthcare costs and see immediate savings at the cash register.
HUMANE SOCIETY
Nugget Market
Empty The Shelters
The empty the shelters event is happening this Saturday! That means adoption fees will be waived.
Saturday, March 18 from 11am – 6pm.
6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828
Manly Minute – Minimize Your “Uhs” And “Ums”
While it’s not necessary, and some linguistic experts would say, even desirable, to eliminate all the um’s from your everyday conversations (unless they’re excessive or clustered), you do definitely want to minimize them in more formal settings where the stakes and expectations are higher and your hemming and hawing could be a distraction. Too many um’s and uh’s can irritate your listeners because you’re essentially thinking out loud, and people want to do less thinking when listening to someone and instead be carried along by your words. Constant delays prevent people from getting lost in your rhetoric, and make them think, “Come out with it already!”
