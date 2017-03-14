Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Modesto; Man Arrested, DUI Suspected

MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash that left a boy dead late Monday night.

The scene was near South Carpenter and West Hatch roads.

California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division says they responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. to investigate a reported crash. Officers found that a hit-and-run accident had happened.

Investigators say a Toyota sedan was heading east on Hatch Road and was entering the Carpenter Road intersection when it was broadsided by a Dodge sedan that was headed north on Carpenter Road.

The driver of the Dodge, a 31-year-old Modesto resident, took off but was later found at his home. He was first taken to the hospital before he was booked at Stanislaus County Jail.

A boy in the Toyota sedan was killed in the crash, CHP says. Two other passengers in the Toyota suffered major injuries and have been taken to the hospital; the driver, a 30-year-old Merced resident, escaped with minor injuries.

Investigators believe DUI was a factor in the crash.

CHP has not released the name of the man arrested.