Daily List: 3 Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Hopefully you remembered to move your clocks forward one hour yesterday — but “springing forward” can be more than just losing that hour of sleep. Health studies show, fatal traffic accidents increase today — the Monday after the time changes — along with a 10-percent increase in heart attacks.

It can take a few days to adjust to Daylight Saving Time – so on the Daily List this morning, a couple of ways to make it a little easier!

Say Yes to the Prom at Macy’s Roseville

Have you seen some of the prom fashions this year?

Sacramento Food Film Festival

The Sacramento Food Film Festival will take place April 1-8, 2017. This morning, the Food Literacy Center is announcing the short films that they will show at the premiere event.

March Madness Entertainment

Lifestyle expert Whitney Bond is coming into the studio to showcase some recipes for your March Madness party.

CDCR Donates Baseball Equipment

Principal For a Day

There is a desperate need for teachers and principals in all schools right now. We are at Harriet Eddy Middle school to find out the pros and cons of being a teacher and principal.

Daylight Saving & Your Health

Springing forward has its perks: It’s a sign that winter is coming to an end, and it allows you to once again see some sunshine on your way home from the office.

