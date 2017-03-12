Dishin’ With Tina

This week, Tina checks out Lola’s Lounge in Elk Grove!

Lola’s Lounge

9085 Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove

916.685.5652

Hangover Brunch

Sacramento Beer Week is coming to an end! What better way to celebrate than with a “Hangover Brunch” at Dad’s Kitchen.

Sunday, March 12th

Brunch: 9:00am – 2:00pm

Food and beer specials.

Live Music from Ken Koenig: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

http://ilovedadskitchen.com

Capitol Beer Fest

It is the grand finale of Sacramento Beer week. For half a mile, 125 brewers, 15 food trucks, and 2 bands are invading the Railyards.

Today 12-5

http://www.capitolbeerfest.com/

Shamrockn’ Half Marathon

Shamrockn’ Half Marathon 13.1 is filled with fun! Live music, crazy costumes, on-field finish, post-race beer and food – It’s a party you don’t want to miss!

http://www.shamrocknhalf.com/registration

National Agriculture Week

National Agriculture Week is an annual event that gives us a chance to honor the 3-million plus farmers and ranchers across the United States!

Elk Grove High School

9800 Elk Grove-Florin Road

Elk Grove, CA 95624

http://elkgroveffa.com

Health, Fitness and Wellness Fair

Join in to meet your local healthcare professionals and those who offer services and products to improve your overall health and well-being. Vendors will showcase and share information, products and services for your benefit during market hours.

9615 Railroad St, Elk Grove, CA

Mar 12, 2017 at 09:00 am – 01:00 pm

Free

http://ILoveMyFarmersMarket.com

https://www.facebook.com/OldTownElkGroveFarmersMarket/

Marlene the Plant Lady

Got plant questions for spring? Ask Marlene!

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Band: ONOFF

Today the studio is going to be rocked by a 3 piece band from Ireland who are located in the greater Sacramento area! ONOFF plays all over California and has just released their new single along with a music video which was recorded in California starring fans of the band!

http://www.onoffmusic.net/

http://www.facebook.com/ONOFFNEWS

http://www.youtube.com/ONOFFMUSICTV

Anthony Pazo, Celebrity Stylist

Celebrity Stylist Anthony Pazo could provide a great demo on best and most popular beauty boxes giving insight on why they are hit and what to look for in beauty products.

http://anthonypazos.com/

Bagpiper

It’s time to get into the Saint Patrick’s Day spirit with the help from, bagpipes!

Bruce Locken

http://brucelocken.com

St. Patty’s Day Cornbeef and Cabbage

You can’t celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day without a traditional meal! Today, Evan from Evan’s Kitchen will be in studio cookin’ up Cornbeef and Cabbage!

Evan’s Kitchen and Catering

855 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819

916.452.3896

Beer And Girl Scout Cookies

The Brass Tap

5150 Commons Dr, Suite 101

Rocklin

(813) 226-2333

http://www.thebrasstap.com