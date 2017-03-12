Dishin’ With Tina
This week, Tina checks out Lola’s Lounge in Elk Grove!
Lola’s Lounge
9085 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove
916.685.5652
Hangover Brunch
Sacramento Beer Week is coming to an end! What better way to celebrate than with a “Hangover Brunch” at Dad’s Kitchen.
Sunday, March 12th
Brunch: 9:00am – 2:00pm
Food and beer specials.
Live Music from Ken Koenig: 2:00pm – 5:00pm
http://ilovedadskitchen.com
Capitol Beer Fest
It is the grand finale of Sacramento Beer week. For half a mile, 125 brewers, 15 food trucks, and 2 bands are invading the Railyards.
Today 12-5
http://www.capitolbeerfest.com/
Shamrockn’ Half Marathon
Shamrockn’ Half Marathon 13.1 is filled with fun! Live music, crazy costumes, on-field finish, post-race beer and food – It’s a party you don’t want to miss!
http://www.shamrocknhalf.com/registration
National Agriculture Week
National Agriculture Week is an annual event that gives us a chance to honor the 3-million plus farmers and ranchers across the United States!
Elk Grove High School
9800 Elk Grove-Florin Road
Elk Grove, CA 95624
http://elkgroveffa.com
Health, Fitness and Wellness Fair
Join in to meet your local healthcare professionals and those who offer services and products to improve your overall health and well-being. Vendors will showcase and share information, products and services for your benefit during market hours.
9615 Railroad St, Elk Grove, CA
Mar 12, 2017 at 09:00 am – 01:00 pm
Free
http://ILoveMyFarmersMarket.com
https://www.facebook.com/OldTownElkGroveFarmersMarket/
Marlene the Plant Lady
Got plant questions for spring? Ask Marlene!
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Band: ONOFF
Today the studio is going to be rocked by a 3 piece band from Ireland who are located in the greater Sacramento area! ONOFF plays all over California and has just released their new single along with a music video which was recorded in California starring fans of the band!
http://www.onoffmusic.net/
http://www.facebook.com/ONOFFNEWS
http://www.youtube.com/ONOFFMUSICTV
Anthony Pazo, Celebrity Stylist
Celebrity Stylist Anthony Pazo could provide a great demo on best and most popular beauty boxes giving insight on why they are hit and what to look for in beauty products.
http://anthonypazos.com/
Bagpiper
It’s time to get into the Saint Patrick’s Day spirit with the help from, bagpipes!
Bruce Locken
http://brucelocken.com
St. Patty’s Day Cornbeef and Cabbage
You can’t celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day without a traditional meal! Today, Evan from Evan’s Kitchen will be in studio cookin’ up Cornbeef and Cabbage!
Evan’s Kitchen and Catering
855 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819
916.452.3896
Beer And Girl Scout Cookies
The Brass Tap
5150 Commons Dr, Suite 101
Rocklin
(813) 226-2333
http://www.thebrasstap.com