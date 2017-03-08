Woman Found Dead In Suisun City, Arrest Made

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Police have made an arrest in a woman’s homicide in Suisun City.

Officers found a woman’s body inside a garage on Blue Bill Way shortly after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the woman’s body showed evidence of blunt-force trauma to her head. Her identity has not been released.

No other victims were found at the home.

Suisun Police say an arrest has been made, but no further details about the suspect or whatever led up to the homicide have been released.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the incident Wednesday morning.