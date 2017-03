SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The incident began at Sacramento City College a little after 8 a.m.

Suspect taken into custody after chase starts near Sac City pic.twitter.com/7bwu98i6BZ — Cambi Brown (@CambiBrown) March 8, 2017

Los Rios police started pursuing a car. Officers then called Sacramento police when the vehicle left campus, prompting a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash on W Street, near 11th Street.

No one was injured in the crash. One person has been taken into custody.

It is unclear at this point why police were pursuing the car.