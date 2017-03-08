Police: Woman In Labor Demanded An Injection Of Heroin, Meth

March 8, 2017 11:23 AM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman in labor demanded a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before firefighters arrived and she gave birth in an ambulance.

Police in Concord arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia this week, about six months after her son was born. He is in state custody.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They’re charged with felony reckless conduct. Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful. After that, a roommate called 911. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

Both were held on bail Wednesday. It was unclear if they had lawyers.

