Daily List: 3 Breakfasts That Will Burn You Out

You’ve heard it many times – breakfast is the most important meal of the day — and skipping it can cause you to overeat later on. But make sure that morning meal counts! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three breakfasts that will burn you out!

Solano Baking Company

Monday-Saturday 6AM-5PM

Sunday 7AM-5 PM

1160 Pitt School Road, Dixon, CA 95620

707-678-0950

http://www.solanobaking.com/

Coffee Fest

Steady Eddy’s in downtown Winters is planning their first coffee fest. The idea is to bring people to downtown Winters this weekend and help people learn about coffee and tea. There will also be fun things for the kiddos as well as food and art vendors showcasing Winters.

Downtown Winters 1st Coffee Fest

Saturday, March 11th

Local food and art vendors

coffee and tea tasting/education

Kid’s corner

http://www.steady-eddys.com/coffee-festival-2017

Local Writer Doug C. Souza

A local writer just won first place in the writers of the future contest. He’ll come into the studio to talk about helpful hints for aspiring writers and solicit the anchors for content for a story.

1. Don’t think, just write.

2. Read, read, read (the fun step)

3. Find a group (Hint: they’re everywhere)

4. Take the plunge–submit a story somewhere!

Writers of the Future Volume 33 available at Amazon.com.

http://dougcsouza.com (tons of information for beginning writers)

dougscifi@gmail

Movie “Sense of an Ending”

Tony Webster (Broadbent) leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long-buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love (Rampling) and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago.

http://cbsfilms.com/thesenseofanending/

Flower With Noelle

St.Patty’s Succulent Shamrock Workshop

Sweet Pea’s Boutique

Saturday at 9:30 AM – 11 AM

https://www.facebook.com/SucculentsbyNoelleyyd/

Celebrate Oaxaca

Casa de Espanol wants you to celebrate Oaxaca, Mexico. Learn about the culture including food and drink at an event at Casa de Espanol. Before the event, we are giving you a preview of traditional Zapotec weaving.

Celebrate Oaxaca

March 9, 7-9 pm

Casa de Espanol

1101 R St.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-oaxaca-tickets-32421726256

IKEA Gift Registry

Did you know IKEA now has a gift registry? Now you can register at IKEA for any special occasion. Since Cambi is Nha’s unofficial wedding planner, she’ll show you how easy it is to pick things out and start Nha’s registry.

IKEA Gift Registry

Register in-store or online

Text “REGISTRY” to 62345 to download registry app

http://IKEA-USA.com/registry

Davis Pentathlon

Davis Pentathlon is the largest annual modern pentathlon competition in U.S. history. This modern pentathlon tests athletes in five disciplines through four events. It all started back in 2015.

The Davis Pentathlon will be held April 2nd at Davis Community Park, including the pool and DHS Gym, with equestrian participants driving to Sunfire Equestrian for the horse riding event.

This morning, we’re getting a preview of this event.

http://www.davispentathlon.wordpress.com

Davis Pentathlon

April 2nd at Davis Community Park

Registration Deadline: March 15th!!

Email: davispentathlon@gmail.com

Phone: (530)758-7087

Quinn Hedges

Local Sacramento musician Quinn Hedges will showcase his new album “Slightly South of Stormy Clouds.” The one-hour movie will include a video of all 12 songs on Hedges’ latest album. The album includes many accomplished studio musicians and Grammy-award winning producers.

Thursday, March 23 at 7 PM – 8:30 PM

Blue Oaks Cinema 16

6692 Lone Tree Blvd,

Rocklin, California 95765

http://www.quinnhedges.brownpapertickets.com

Dishin’ With Tina: Kabob Palace

1850 Del Paso Rd. #4

Sacramento

916.285.0313

http://kabobpalace-sacramento.com/

Love to Read Week

Dr. Seuss week is celebrated across the country with community members being invited to read to classrooms. We’ll head to Fairfield and read to the kids at David Weir Preparatory Academy.

David Weir Preparatory Academy

1975 Pennsylvania Ave

Fairfield, CA 94533

(707) 399-3300

River Cats Kids Arena

The River Cats have a new kids space and now there are two tower bridges in our area. We are showing it off and finding out about the new season.

River Cats

Tickets available now

Home Opener April 6

http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t105

Coffee Roasters School

Coffee Roasters shows us the how raw coffee seeds from all over the world are roasted fresh every week and how they end up in your cup.

Insight Coffe is now open at the Milagro shopping center in Carmichael.

http://www.insightcoffee.com

https://www.instagram.com/insightcoffee/

https://www.facebook.com/insightcoffee/

https://twitter.com/insightcoffee/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Ending The Conversation

Finding it a little difficult to end conversations? Ken shows us five ways to do it without coming across as rude.

