Daily List: 3 Breakfasts That Will Burn You Out
You’ve heard it many times – breakfast is the most important meal of the day — and skipping it can cause you to overeat later on. But make sure that morning meal counts! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three breakfasts that will burn you out!
Solano Baking Company
Monday-Saturday 6AM-5PM
Sunday 7AM-5 PM
1160 Pitt School Road, Dixon, CA 95620
707-678-0950
http://www.solanobaking.com/
Coffee Fest
Steady Eddy’s in downtown Winters is planning their first coffee fest. The idea is to bring people to downtown Winters this weekend and help people learn about coffee and tea. There will also be fun things for the kiddos as well as food and art vendors showcasing Winters.
Downtown Winters 1st Coffee Fest
Saturday, March 11th
Local food and art vendors
coffee and tea tasting/education
Kid’s corner
http://www.steady-eddys.com/coffee-festival-2017
Local Writer Doug C. Souza
A local writer just won first place in the writers of the future contest. He’ll come into the studio to talk about helpful hints for aspiring writers and solicit the anchors for content for a story.
1. Don’t think, just write.
2. Read, read, read (the fun step)
3. Find a group (Hint: they’re everywhere)
4. Take the plunge–submit a story somewhere!
Writers of the Future Volume 33 available at Amazon.com.
http://dougcsouza.com (tons of information for beginning writers)
dougscifi@gmail
Movie “Sense of an Ending”
Tony Webster (Broadbent) leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long-buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love (Rampling) and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago.
http://cbsfilms.com/thesenseofanending/
Flower With Noelle
St.Patty’s Succulent Shamrock Workshop
Sweet Pea’s Boutique
Saturday at 9:30 AM – 11 AM
https://www.facebook.com/SucculentsbyNoelleyyd/
Celebrate Oaxaca
Casa de Espanol wants you to celebrate Oaxaca, Mexico. Learn about the culture including food and drink at an event at Casa de Espanol. Before the event, we are giving you a preview of traditional Zapotec weaving.
Celebrate Oaxaca
March 9, 7-9 pm
Casa de Espanol
1101 R St.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-oaxaca-tickets-32421726256
IKEA Gift Registry
Did you know IKEA now has a gift registry? Now you can register at IKEA for any special occasion. Since Cambi is Nha’s unofficial wedding planner, she’ll show you how easy it is to pick things out and start Nha’s registry.
IKEA Gift Registry
Register in-store or online
Text “REGISTRY” to 62345 to download registry app
http://IKEA-USA.com/registry
Davis Pentathlon
Davis Pentathlon is the largest annual modern pentathlon competition in U.S. history. This modern pentathlon tests athletes in five disciplines through four events. It all started back in 2015.
The Davis Pentathlon will be held April 2nd at Davis Community Park, including the pool and DHS Gym, with equestrian participants driving to Sunfire Equestrian for the horse riding event.
This morning, we’re getting a preview of this event.
http://www.davispentathlon.wordpress.com
Davis Pentathlon
April 2nd at Davis Community Park
Registration Deadline: March 15th!!
Email: davispentathlon@gmail.com
Phone: (530)758-7087
Quinn Hedges
Local Sacramento musician Quinn Hedges will showcase his new album “Slightly South of Stormy Clouds.” The one-hour movie will include a video of all 12 songs on Hedges’ latest album. The album includes many accomplished studio musicians and Grammy-award winning producers.
Thursday, March 23 at 7 PM – 8:30 PM
Blue Oaks Cinema 16
6692 Lone Tree Blvd,
Rocklin, California 95765
http://www.quinnhedges.brownpapertickets.com
Dishin’ With Tina: Kabob Palace
1850 Del Paso Rd. #4
Sacramento
916.285.0313
http://kabobpalace-sacramento.com/
Love to Read Week
Dr. Seuss week is celebrated across the country with community members being invited to read to classrooms. We’ll head to Fairfield and read to the kids at David Weir Preparatory Academy.
David Weir Preparatory Academy
1975 Pennsylvania Ave
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 399-3300
River Cats Kids Arena
The River Cats have a new kids space and now there are two tower bridges in our area. We are showing it off and finding out about the new season.
River Cats
Tickets available now
Home Opener April 6
http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t105
Coffee Roasters School
Coffee Roasters shows us the how raw coffee seeds from all over the world are roasted fresh every week and how they end up in your cup.
Insight Coffe is now open at the Milagro shopping center in Carmichael.
http://www.insightcoffee.com
https://www.instagram.com/insightcoffee/
https://www.facebook.com/insightcoffee/
https://twitter.com/insightcoffee/
Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Ending The Conversation
Finding it a little difficult to end conversations? Ken shows us five ways to do it without coming across as rude.
