IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day With Free Short Stacks

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Did somebody say “free pancakes”?

Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP will be giving away free short stacks between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Select locations will continue the promotion through 10 p.m., according to the Glendale-based pancake purveyor.

Customers who come in for the free flapjacks will be encouraged to leave a donation to one of three charities – the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Since it began in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised $24 million for youth health and wellness organizations. Organizers hope to raise $3.5 million.

Read more at CBSLosAngeles.com.