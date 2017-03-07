California Gas Prices Hit $3 Average For First Time Since 2015

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians are paying more at the pump, averaging $3 a gallon for the first time since September of 2015, according to a report from Gas Buddy.

Prices have been on the rise in recent weeks, with Californians paying an average of 17 cents per gallon more at the pump than they were a month ago.

Even with oil prices remaining steadily in the $50 to $55 range, refinery maintenance and shift to summer fuel blends have been nudging the price at the pump higher. Californians are paying an average of 54.8 cents more than they were at this time last year when crude oil was under $40 a gallon.

Prices in California had stayed below $3 a gallon for more than 500 days, dating back to September 2015.

The highest prices in the state are in up in the Sierra with Mono County at $3.72 a gallon. In terms of metro areas, San Francisco leads the way at $3.13 a gallon. The cheapest can be found in the Marysville-Yuba City area at $2.76 a gallon.

Gas prices nationwide are up 1.8 cents on the week and up 49.1 cents over last year.