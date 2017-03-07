Blind Dog Rescued After Being Missing For More Than A Week

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A blind dog that was lost in the thick woods and steep terrain of the Santa Cruz mountains was missing for more than a week before someone found her.

KCBS reports Sage is back home now thanks to some luck, and a little kindness.

The 12-year-old Labrador lost both eyes to glaucoma.

Met the sweetest dog! Sage is blind & went missing in the #SantaCruz mountains for 8 days. Don't miss her story @VeronicaDLCruz @CBSSF 10/11 pic.twitter.com/5niFGTsdz7 — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 7, 2017

Her owner Beth Cole says the family mistakenly thought she had been brought into the house. About an hour later, they realized she was outside and gone. Stories of Sage’s disappearance soon spread on social media. A professional dog tracker was hired with no luck.

A neighbor walking in the woods spotted the dog in a shallow stream and carried her about 100 yards up a canyon to safety.

Neighbor Dan Estrada says if dogs could smile, she was smiling all the way home.

