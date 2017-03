NEW YORK (CBS) — It’s a problem that McDonald’s lovers know very well – you get that late-night craving for a McFlurry but upon arriving at the Golden Arches, you’re told the ice cream machine isn’t working.

Now the company is doing something about it.

The Wall Street Journal reports that McDonald’s is getting new machines that have fewer parts and are easier to maintain.

Broken ice cream machines at McDonald’s are a common complaint on social media.

are the mcdonalds ice cream machine actually broken or are the workers just to lazy to make my milkshake — Ty Harrington (@tharr12199) February 22, 2017

EVERY time I go to @McDonalds their ice cream machine is ALWAYS broken. — Shannon Kuzmicz (@ShannonKuzmicz) March 5, 2017