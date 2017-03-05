Children’s Miracle Network
Start your day off with some pancakes and make a difference in our community. IHOP and people with the Children’s Miracle Network will be at Cal Expo today selling pancakes. You don’t even have to get out of your car. All the money raised goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Pancake Drive-Thru
Benefits Children’s Miracle Network
Cal Expo
6 am to 11 am
Nintendo Switch
Get a hands-on look at the new Nintendo Switch. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call will bring one in and hook it up to our Apple TV.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Grocery Delivery
Gone are the days of needing to actually go grocery shopping. Now you can have almost everything delivered right to your front door. And you can choose what store in your area you want it delivered from. Cambi Brown is live at Whole Foods to show how the process works and how you can get your first delivery free and save big after that.
Instacart
Discount Code: GOODDAY20 ($20 off $35 purchase or more)
http://instacart.com
Blind IPA Tasting Competition
Relish Burger Bar is hosting a Blind IPA Tasting for Sac Beer Week.
March 2-12
8 IPAs
$250 Prize
Relishburgerbar.com
916-933-3111
11 AM- 10 PM- 7 days a week
Sunday’s kids eat free all day
Trivia Tuesdays
Happy Hour 3pm-6pm
http://Relishburgerbar.com
Facebook – Relish Burger Bar
twitter: @relishburgeredh
New Senior Home
There is a new facility for retirement living, assisted living and memory care. This morning we’re visiting The Courte at Citrus Heights to talk about the services they have for seniors and to meet some of the residents.
http://courteatcitrusheights.com/
Sprouts Cooking School
Since 2006, Sprouts has been breathing the fun back into good food! We bring together Bay Area youth from all backgrounds so that they might cook with real chefs right inside real restaurants using real ingredients. Here at Sprouts, we are showing our youth, hands-on, what real food is about. We are empowering them to lead healthier lives!
http://www.sproutscookingclub.org/
REI Outdoor Classes
Did you know REI offers outdoor classes? They offer classes in store and some fun programs outside like in the snow or backpacking in the Eldorado Forest. Is there a new skill you would like to learn? We are finding out about some of their upcoming classes and how you can join.
REI Sacramento Outdoor Programs
1790 Expo Pkwy.
http://REI.com/learn
Timeless Treasures
Vintage never goes out of style! Hence the title “Timeless Treasures” for a local upcoming fashion show! St. Vincent de Paul Society in Sacramento is showcasing how you can work chic style with vintage fashion in 2017.
St. Vincent de Paul Society
2275 Watt Avenue, Sacramento
916-972-1212
http://www.svdp-sacramento.org
Let Me Upgrade You
The “let me upgrade you” progressive makeover is underway! Last month we saw our makeoveree get body sculpting, today we check in at the dentist.
It’s My Hair Salon
3830 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 568-2222
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
Get Fit Stockton
A local woman is rallying the people of Stockton to get fit!! She is kicking off #getfitstockton in the classroom with students!
#getfitstockton
http://Facebook.com/getfit209
http://Instagram.com/getfitstockton
Manly Minute: 5 Things That Make You Special
To take advantage of opportunities, people typically concentrate on stuff like building up their resume – going to the best school or getting the right internship. And certainly, these things can help. But what’s missed is that it’s often doing stupidly easy stuff that’s going to allow you to make friends and land your dream job. It’s doing the stupidly easy stuff that almost no one else is doing that can most readily set you apart from the pack, and up for success.
National Dress Day
Dresses have been worn for hundreds of years. Today, they come in a variety of shapes and designs. From long, mini, fit and flare to the ball gown and A-line, there are many ways to celebrate National Dress Day. That’s why this morning we’re visiting Article to find cute dresses for the spring at a great price.
http://www.articleconsigment.com