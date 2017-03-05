Children’s Miracle Network

Start your day off with some pancakes and make a difference in our community. IHOP and people with the Children’s Miracle Network will be at Cal Expo today selling pancakes. You don’t even have to get out of your car. All the money raised goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Pancake Drive-Thru

Benefits Children’s Miracle Network

Cal Expo

6 am to 11 am

Nintendo Switch

Get a hands-on look at the new Nintendo Switch. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call will bring one in and hook it up to our Apple TV.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Grocery Delivery

Gone are the days of needing to actually go grocery shopping. Now you can have almost everything delivered right to your front door. And you can choose what store in your area you want it delivered from. Cambi Brown is live at Whole Foods to show how the process works and how you can get your first delivery free and save big after that.

Instacart

Discount Code: GOODDAY20 ($20 off $35 purchase or more)

http://instacart.com

Blind IPA Tasting Competition

Relish Burger Bar is hosting a Blind IPA Tasting for Sac Beer Week.

March 2-12

8 IPAs

$250 Prize

Relishburgerbar.com

916-933-3111

11 AM- 10 PM- 7 days a week

Sunday’s kids eat free all day

Trivia Tuesdays

Happy Hour 3pm-6pm

http://Relishburgerbar.com

Facebook – Relish Burger Bar

twitter: @relishburgeredh

New Senior Home

There is a new facility for retirement living, assisted living and memory care. This morning we’re visiting The Courte at Citrus Heights to talk about the services they have for seniors and to meet some of the residents.

http://courteatcitrusheights.com/

Sprouts Cooking School

Since 2006, Sprouts has been breathing the fun back into good food! We bring together Bay Area youth from all backgrounds so that they might cook with real chefs right inside real restaurants using real ingredients. Here at Sprouts, we are showing our youth, hands-on, what real food is about. We are empowering them to lead healthier lives!

http://www.sproutscookingclub.org/

REI Outdoor Classes

Did you know REI offers outdoor classes? They offer classes in store and some fun programs outside like in the snow or backpacking in the Eldorado Forest. Is there a new skill you would like to learn? We are finding out about some of their upcoming classes and how you can join.

REI Sacramento Outdoor Programs

1790 Expo Pkwy.

http://REI.com/learn

Timeless Treasures

Vintage never goes out of style! Hence the title “Timeless Treasures” for a local upcoming fashion show! St. Vincent de Paul Society in Sacramento is showcasing how you can work chic style with vintage fashion in 2017.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

2275 Watt Avenue, Sacramento

916-972-1212

http://www.svdp-sacramento.org

Let Me Upgrade You

The “let me upgrade you” progressive makeover is underway! Last month we saw our makeoveree get body sculpting, today we check in at the dentist.

It’s My Hair Salon

3830 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 568-2222

https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

Get Fit Stockton

A local woman is rallying the people of Stockton to get fit!! She is kicking off #getfitstockton in the classroom with students!

#getfitstockton

http://Facebook.com/getfit209

http://Instagram.com/getfitstockton

Manly Minute: 5 Things That Make You Special

To take advantage of opportunities, people typically concentrate on stuff like building up their resume – going to the best school or getting the right internship. And certainly, these things can help. But what’s missed is that it’s often doing stupidly easy stuff that’s going to allow you to make friends and land your dream job. It’s doing the stupidly easy stuff that almost no one else is doing that can most readily set you apart from the pack, and up for success.

Read more

National Dress Day

Dresses have been worn for hundreds of years. Today, they come in a variety of shapes and designs. From long, mini, fit and flare to the ball gown and A-line, there are many ways to celebrate National Dress Day. That’s why this morning we’re visiting Article to find cute dresses for the spring at a great price.

http://www.articleconsigment.com