Dishin’ With Tina: Kabob Palace

1850 Del Paso Rd. #4

Sacramento

916.285.0313

SacTown Social Bikes

Tour the city of Sacramento in style, alongside your best friends! A new bike touring company is launching in the heart of Sacramento and we are getting a preview.

SactownSocialBikes

Monday – Sunday 10AM – 10PM

(916) 968-Bike (2453)

https://www.sactownsocialbikes.com/

Sacramento LGBT Wedding Expo

The Sacramento LGBT Wedding Expo will showcase area vendors who want to market their products and services to the many same-sex couples as well as couples who want to support businesses that support the LGBTQ Community. There will be a wedding fashion show, raffles, performance by the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus, dancing demonstrations and food and beverage tastings. The LGBT Wedding Expo is free to attend.

Sacramento LGBT Wedding Expo

Hyatt Regency Sacramento

1209 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Mar 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

http://www.saclgbtweddingexpo.com/home.html

93rd Annual Sacramento Camellia Show

This FREE event is filled with many great memories over the past 93 years. This show is the oldest camellia show in the United States. There will be over 200 camellia plants for sale at the show, many of these varieties are not available for purchase locally.

93rd Annual Sacramento Camellia Show

Memorial Auditorium

1515 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Mar 5, 2017 at 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Free

https://www.camelliasocietyofsacramento.org/events.html

Track 7 Brewery Competition

Track 7’s 2nd Annual Brewery Invitational and Competition will take place at their Natomas taproom. Track 7 has gathered some of the top breweries in the Western United States to bring their very best IPAs and specialty IPAs. A different type of beer festival. Only a limited number of tickets are sold, so it is not overcrowded. Breweries who attend are paid for their beer so they bring the best.

Track 7 Brewing Company

Mar 5, 2017 at 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

$60 a ticket

http://brownpapertickets.com/event/2771489

Whitney High Culinary Competition

This morning Cambi is on hand as the Whitney High School culinary students are preparing for a big competition! This year’s ProStart Culinary Competition will be held in Pomona on March 19th and 20th. The WHS culinary team will be practicing today! In the competition, they will only have only one hour to cook a complete gourmet meal with only two butane cooktops and an ice chest!

CA ProStart Cup

March 19th & 20th

(916) 431-2728

http://www.calrestfoundation.org/ca-prostart-cup.html

Sac Beer Week Chili Cook Off

Come in for our 2nd annual Chili Cook-Off. Last year our Brewmaster, Scott won with Dan coming in a close second. This year there will be blood. Well, maybe not a bloodbath, but some great competition. Come be the judge for yourself.

Twelve Rounds Brewing Company

866 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819

Mar 5, 2017 at 11:00 am – 08:00 pm (Sun)

http://www.twelveroundsbrewing.com

http://sacbeerweek.com/all-event/2nd-annual-chili-cook-off/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/2nd-annual-chili-cook-off-sacramento-beer-week/

Snow

There is a ton of snow up in the mountains. Deuce is with the folks from sugar bowl with a look at how conditions are up there this morning and getting in some sledding!

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

629 Sugar Bowl Rd.

Norden

(530) 426-9000

http://www.sugarbowl.com/home

Olay Beauty Products

With the winter weather, you may notice your skin is pretty dry. Olay has some affordable products that can help you look younger and bring that much-needed moisture back to skin. You can start with treating your dry skin in the shower with the ultra moisture body wash to help lock in moisture. It won’t leave you with a greasy residue either. You’ll feel refreshed with clean skin. The sculpting cream and miracle boost both have carob seed extract which helps in skin repair and cell regeneration by stimulating collagen. Make sure to moisturize day and night because the night time is when your skin repairs itself.

https://www.olay.com

Empire Comics

The movie “Logan” has officially hit theaters! Ben from Empire Comics is coming into the studio to chat about the new film, plus, he’s bringing Logan swag – products and comic books.

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 482-8779

Joy Division Tribute Band

Dylan Wright is one of the founding members of Third Space Art Collective. Since the collective is unable to retain their current location, fundraising is ongoing to support a new location. He has brought his band We’ve Lost Control to support the cause.

946 Olive Drive, Davis

March 11, 2017

Doors Open at 8 pm

Show Starts at 9 pm

All proceeds benefit the Save Third Space campaign. Tips and leads for a new location can be submitted at the Third Space Art Collective website.

Little Big AcroYoga

Little Big AcroYoga is presented by The Handstand Nation’s Sariah and Olivia. Come play, lift and turn upside-down with your little partner. AcroYoga and partner yoga games are great for families and friends. Learn some fun, active games you can play with your little, mixed with the fundamentals of connection, community and the mindfulness of AcroYoga.

The Yoga Seed Collective

1400 E Street, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95814

Mar 5, 2017 at 01:00 pm – 03:00 pm (Sun)

Pair $30

Additional partners $15

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/little-big-acroyoga/

Kye’s New Book

This morning we’re meeting one 4th grader who is now a character in a book! Kye Elloit is in the 4th grade at Michael Castori Elementary and a few months ago he was put in a reading program to help him with reading. He was paired up with a retired veteran, Ronald Craig, who established a wonderful bond with Kye. Ronald is not only a tutor but he is also an author. Ronald decided to personalize a book featuring Kye and creating fictional adventures.

Kye’s New Project

roncraigbooks.com

Also on Amazon & Nook

http://www.roncraigbooks.com

http://www.readingpartners.org