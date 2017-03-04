Get Those Knots Out

Referred to as Self Myofascial Release, a foam roller allows you to dig “knots” or adhesions out of your muscle, helping restore it to a healthy length and decreasing pain. Using your own bodyweight and gravity, learn techniques to target areas in your hips, back, legs, and shoulders.

Dialed Health

916.218.2583

http://www.dialedhealth.com/

Make a Bald Statement

Keaton Raphael Memorial hosts St. Baldrick’s Events during the month of March! KRM partnered with St. Baldrick’s 15 years ago to host the Head Shaving Extravaganzas in Roseville, Sacramento, and Oakland regions designed to raise funds, on a local and national level, to support childhood cancer research. Tina is with the executive director of Keaton Raphael Memorial to watch him get his head shaved!

St. Baldrick’s Events

3/4 Westfield Galleria, Roseville

3/5 Raley Field

3/9 deVere’s Davis

3/11 UCSF Children’s Hospital Oakland

3/13 deVere’s Sacramento

3/22 Kings at Golden 1 Center

https://www.stbaldricks.org/campaigns/krm

https://childcancer.org/

Tina Welds Sac Home & Garden Show

Tina is welding! She is learning from the best at LV Iron Works specializes in decorative Iron design.

Sacramento Home & Garden Show

Cal Expo

Thru Sunday

Adult $6 (with can of food donation)

http://www.SacHomeandGardenShow.com

Old Cemetery Day

Who says history has to be boring? Today kids can head to the Old City Cemetery to hear tales of floods, fires, revolts, and even a story that almost ended in death by a duck! The kicker is that all of these stories are true and taken from the residents of the Old City Cemetery. Come see why truth is stranger than fiction.

Old City Cemetery Tour

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

1000 Broadway

Today: 10am

http://oldcitycemetery.com/

Club Pilates Studio

Club Pilates sets itself apart from any other Pilates studio in existence through its unmatched hours of studying, training, teaching, and practicing Pilates. The Club Pilates Method ensures every individual member reaps the highest benefit of training and the most effective results. With the widest array of classes available in the market, a pristine and diverse assortment of state of the art equipment and the best value in Pilates with unexpectedly low prices, Club Pilates is the path to a fuller, richer, healthier, and more satisfying life. Nha is checking out classes this morning!

Club Pilates

8235 Laguna Blvd., Ste. 120

Elk Grove

(916) 936-2582

https://www.clubpilates.com/location/elkgrove/our-classes/

elkgrove@clubpilates.com

Oz The Way Fit

This morning Nha is “Off to see the Wizard!” Brandon Daniel, owner of All The Way Fit is hosting a Wizard of Oz themed Fitness Obstacle Course called, “Oz The Way Fit!! The course will feature a yellow brick road and people will have to go through it to do certain exercises with a Wizard of Oz theme along the way!

All The Way Fit

3031 Foothills Blvd Suite 180

Roseville

(916) 715-6156

http://www.allthewayfit.com

The Dress Locker

Making high school prom dreams come alive one dress at a time! The Dress Locker gives students otherwise not able to afford a dress the opportunity to be beautiful on their special day! The idea came to Jenifer Stovall years ago but it’s now a reality! They have received more than 140 dresses!! Nha’s live in Lincoln with a sneak peek of the dresses, how you can get one for your prom plus what to do if you have dresses to donate!

The Dress Locker

449 F Street # B, Lincoln

916-534-0606

Dress Locker Dress Drop Off Location:

Riptide Cleaners

150 Lincoln Blvd, Ste.107, Lincoln

https://www.facebook.com/thedresslocker/?ref=page_internal

https://www.gofundme.com/the-dress-locker

Student-Made Airplane

This morning Nha is meeting some teens who are building a real live airplane!!! At the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, applications were accepted from all over the area to take part in this unique opportunity to build a full-scale airplane. An essay was required and 10 students were selected to participate. In October of 2016, these 10 students began the process of organizing the plans, tools, and parts to begin assembling an RV-12 aircraft. The goal is to complete the airplane and have it ready to fly in about 18 months.

Yuba Sutter LSA Teen Build

(530) 742-2531

http://norcalaerospace.org

Donut Dash

Running while eating donuts? Yes! That’s the idea behind this run. Today, approximately 2,000 runners will take part in the Donut Dash to raise money for the Child Life Program at Sutter Children’s Center. This unique four-mile race has runners stopping at the two-mile mark to eat four doughnuts at Marie’s Donuts, then running two more miles to the finish line.

http://www.DonutDash.org

http://www.TheDuckDash.com

Broadcast Boot Camp

Want to learn what High School Broadcasting classes are all about? This morning Rocklin High School is hosting a Broadcast BootCamp for students in the Placer County area to learn about tools & techniques, intro video editing, how to shoot news packages, and more!

http://www.RocklinBroadcasting.com

School website

Wick ‘n Flame Pop-Up Shop

This morning Cambi is checking out the Wick ‘n Flame Pop up shop in Roseville! Wick ‘n Flame Candle Company was created with a specific vision in mind, to help restore ecology by utilizing renewable resources for everyday living.

Wick ‘n Flame Candle Company

1198 Roseville Parkway, Suite 190

Today: 12pm-4pm

(916)784-2109

http://wicknflame.com

Shadow Puppeteer

He’s Baaack! This morning our greenroom will be transformed into a state of the art shadow puppet stage thanks to Sean Powers of Sean’s Shadows! Tomorrow, Sean’s Shadows presents The Gingerbread Baby, a classic European folktale retold through light and shadow.

Sean’s Shadows

Fairytale Town

Sacramento

Tomorrow: 12:30pm, 1:30pm, & 2:30pm

http://seansshadows.com/

http://www.fairytaletown.org/

Authors on the Move Program

Tonight The Sacramento Public Library Foundation will present their Author’s on the Move program. More than 45 authors will be at the event including Pulitzer Prize-winning writer T.J. Stiles. Another featured author? Our very own New York Times best-selling author Chris Enss.

Author’s on the Move program

The Hyatt Regency

Tonight: 5pm-10pm

For Tickets: http://saclibraryfoundation.org

http://www.chrisenss.com

http://www.saclibraryfoundation.org

Puppies and Pitches On The Patio

Bring your leashed puppy dog to the River City Patio from 12pm-4pm for special pitcher prices of beer for you and special treats for your furry friend. We will have a photographer to take pictures of you and your best friend so dress up cute. $5.00 photos. Proceeds to benefit SPCA. Feel free to call and make reservations.

Puppies and Pitches On The Patio

March 4th @ 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

River City Brewing Co.

545 Downtown Plaza Suite 1115

Sacramento

(916) 447-Brew

Open 7 Days a week

http://www.rivercitybrewing.net

Gold Rush Generation

Award-winning filmmaker and participant at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Robert Lee Grant, PhD., presents a film from his current documentary, “Gold Rush Generation.” This film focuses on the life of African-American, Crow Indian chief, mountain man, and explorer James Beckwourth — known best for blazing a route through the Sierras to California’s gold fields.

Central Library

828 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Mar 5, 2017 at 03:00 pm – 04:30 pm (Sun)

Read more

Peter and the Starcatcher

This weekend the Green Valley Theatre Sacramento premieres Peter and The Starcatcher. It is the popular prequel novel series of Peter Pan and cleaned up all of the Tony Awards a few years back. It will also be Green Valley Theatre’s last production in their current theater before they move on to another new venue, so it’s extra special!

Peter and The Starcatcher

Green Valley Theatre

Now-March 26th

http://greenvalleytheatre.com

5th Annual Old Sugar Mill Brazilian Carnaval

It’s fifth annual Brazilian Carnaval celebration at Old Sugar Mill! This is a Mardi Gras-styled event with a Brazilian flair derived from the organizer’s vision of celebrating Brazil. Enjoy two live bands, professional samba dancers, feathered performers, and face painters.

Brazilian Carnaval

Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Avenue

Clarksburg

Mar 4, 2017 at 06:00 pm – 11:55 pm

Tickets: Doors $30, VIP $65 ($5 off with a Sac Republic ticket stub)

Note: This event is Ages 21+ only.

http://www.oldsugarmill.com