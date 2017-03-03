Woman And Her Fiancé Accused Of Killing Modesto Toddler

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a Modesto woman and her fiancé on suspicion of murdering her son.

On Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received an emergency call that a child had stopped breathing. Emergency responders arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Standiford Avenue and started life-saving procedures on a 3-year-old Gilbert Escamilla. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and then flown by helicopter to Madera Children’s Hospital.

Gilbert was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

After learning of the child’s injuries, detectives launched an investigation at Gilbert’s home.

As a result of the investigation, they arrested Gilbert’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla, on a murder charge. They also arrested Connie’s fiancé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, on murder and torture charges.

Connie’s other child, a 7-year-old girl, was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.