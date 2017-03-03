Former Stockton Mayor Silva Faces Charges Of Misappropriation Of Public Funds, Embezzlement, Grand Theft, Money Laundering

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is once again facing criminal charges.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for the embattled former Mayor and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office executed two search warrants at his home and at an organization he heads up.

On Friday, the criminal complaint against Silva listed charges of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement, grand theft, and money laundering — all felonies. There’s also “white collar crime enhancement” for showing a pattern of similar crimes, according to court documents. The enhancement can greatly increase the sentence.

The organization used to be part of the Boys and Girls Club of America until 2013 when their charter was revoked. Silva was the Executive Director at the time.

At each location, investigators carried out computers and boxes of documents.

“Just some financial records were taken and some other documents,” said Allen Sawyer, one of Silva’s attorneys.

Sawyer says he was told by the DA that Silva’s recent run-in with the law has nothing to do with Silva’s pending charges in Amador County, the complaint confirms.

Over the summer, Silva was accused of eavesdropping on a game of strip poker with teens at his Mayor’s Camp. He was also charged with providing them alcohol. The felony eavesdropping charges were dismissed. The other misdemeanor charges are pending. He has a hearing on the pending charges on March 7 but isn’t required to be in court.

“We’re going to look at it one day at a time while Anthony Silva is on a vacation overseas,” said Sawyer.

Silva is currently out of the country. He wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, “Apparently Stockton can manage without me so I’ve decided to go explore the world.”

Back home, a world of trouble awaits Silva. The former mayor once again facing an arrest, his house and organization have been raided.

It’s not clear when Silva will be returning to the country. With jail in his future, it may not be anytime soon. Silva’s bail has been set at $1,000,000.