Coffee Shops Donate Proceeds To Help Family Of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two local coffee shops are donating proceeds from their sales today to help the family of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew.

Dutch Bros. on Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove and The Human Bean on Coppervale Drive in Rocklin are holding fundraisers in honor of the officer, with funds going to Chellew’s widow and two young children.

Chellew, an 8-year-veteran of the force, died in a motorcycle crash last month while pursuing a suspect.

Men and women in uniform lined up to make their donations on Friday.

“We did feel that it was important. And, again, it was arranged by a couple of other on-duty crews, and we felt it was a good show of support right now,” said Cosumnes CSD Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin McLean.

The Human Bean in Rocklin will be donating all proceeds and tips to Chellew’s family.

A portion of customers’ purchases at Dutch Bros. will go to the family. If you’re not a coffee drinker but still want to donate, you can, via a donation box at the business.