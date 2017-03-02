Winter Weather To Return To NorCal Over The Weekend

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Hopefully you haven’t gotten too used to sunny and warm weather.

The National Weather Service says winter weather will be returning to Northern California come the weekend. While the valley may only see showers, the usual winter effects of snow is expected in the mountains.

Come later Saturday into Sunday, forecasters say heavy snow will move into the Sierra.

Winter weather returns to the #NorCal mountains this weekend. Plan travel accordingly. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FqcLLVLogT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2017

More than 2’ of snow accumulation is expected across high mountain passes, with Donner Pass on Interstate 80 expecting 24-30’’ of snow and Echo Pass on Highway 50 expecting between 18-24’’.

Drivers are advised to prepare for delays due to chain controls and blowing snow reducing visibility.