Daily List: 4 Plants That Keep Mosquitoes Away

With all the rain we’ve had, and a little bit of sunshine, mosquitoes are coming for us – but if you don’t want to spray up with bug repellent, on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has a couple of things you can put around the house or in your yard that can help – and they smell nice, too!

Bloom Mobile Boutique

It’s fashion on the go! A local entrepreneur created Bloom Mobile Boutique. Ladies you are going to LOVE this because the renovated flower delivery truck is packed with home goods, accessories, cards, jewelery and clothing!! Who says the latest style trends can’t come to you?! Melissa’s live in Sacramento with an inside look at this unique shopping experience and how it all got started! (Such a cool back story recently featured in Comstock Magazine!)

Bloom Mobile Boutique

916-287-3955

http://www.bloomtruck.com

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday

Today is Dr. Seuss’ Birthday and in honor of his book “If I Ran The Zoo” we are headed to the Sacramento Zoo to see what it takes to actually run a zoo.

http://Saczoo.org

916-808-5888 (general Zoo number)

Open Daily 9am to 4 pm

WWI Museum Night

It features a mixture of indoor and outdoor booths/exhibits.

Thursday, March 2. 2017

6:00 PM until 8:30 PM

Building starts at 6:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day.

1400 East Eighth Street

Davis

GDS Poetry Book

A local author has a published book of poetry. She happens to be a huge fan of Good Day, so much so that two of the poems in her book are about our show. She’ll be in studio to promote her book signing event and talk about her next book. Also, Javier will do a Manual Reading of the poems!

Steel Magnolias

Weazer! Haaa!! A local theater is putting on a production based 1989 movie Steel Magnolias!!! Of course, we have to send Cody to check it out!!

Placer Community Theatre

“Harvey”, the hit comedy-drama that was the basis for the 1989 movie starring Sally Fields, Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah.

When Runs from March 3 until March 18, 2017.

http://www.placertheater.org

Phone: 530-852-2708

Jousting Champion

CHARLIE ANDREWS, World Champion Heavy Armor Full Contact Jousting and founder of National Geographic Channel’s KNIGHTS OF MAYHEM will visit students of Jesse Baker school for children with special needs and perform a demo Joust.

http://www.KnightsofMayhem.com

Billiards Trick Shooter

Good Food and Good Friends AND Good Day viewers!! Diamond Billiards in Rancho Cordova is under new management! With 16 Pool Tables. 6 Electronic Dart Machines. 1 Shuffle Board, 13 Big Screen TV’s there’s fun for the whole family!

Melissa’s taking the “cue” with the trick shooter to learn skills that improve her game!

Diamond Billiards

10303 Folsom Blvd. Rancho Cordova

(916) 368-8800

http://www.diamondbilliardsca.com/

https://www.facebook.com/placetohangout/

IMomdezvous

In today’s Mommy Moment, see how to find friends like you and your children is as easy as a swipe!

http://www.momdezvous.com

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/momdezvous/id1141915834?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.momdezvous.app&hl=en

Drunk Driving Program

A simulated drunk driving crash will be staged on Freeport Blvd. in front of CK McClatchy High School, with wrecked cars, a Police helicopter landing at the accident, “Jaws of Life” are used to get passengers out the wreck, students acting as dead and injured passengers, students removed from the school as victims, parents notified of the fate of their children, etc. The California Hwy. Patrol is a big participant in this mock-accident and program.

Every 15 Minutes

Thursday: Mock DUI crash scene

9:35am-10:30am

Friday: assembly/mock funeral

10:00-11:00 am

Manly Minute

Have you ever had the pleasure of witnessing a medieval joust on TV or in person? Few things can capture the glory and the romance of the knights in their shiny armor, their steed draped in their kingdom’s colors, and the thundering of hooves and explosions of lance on shield. Today, you can find many places to witness real live jousting before your very eyes, and, in fact, the sport remains popular (though in an altered form) today. Here are a few facts you may not have known about this combative act.

