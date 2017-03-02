Search On For Missing South Sacramento Boy, 9

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing boy.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 9-year-old KC “Jimmy” Nguyen was last seen playing in front of his 8000 block of 68th Avenue apartment Wednesday evening.

Nguyen is considered at-risk due to his age, deputies say.

He’s described as being 4’6″ tall, about 60-70 pounds, and has a one-inch birthmark on his right sideburn. Nguyen was wearing a white Nike t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.