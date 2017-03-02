Fast And Felonious: Ex-con Steals Maserati During Test Drive

March 2, 2017 3:46 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have recovered a roaring fast Maserati that was stolen during a test drive.

They say it wasn’t hard to find the man who drove off with the $150,000 2016 Maserati Gran Turismo, because he had to show his driver’s license at the dealership in Fort Lauderdale.

An arrest report for 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II says he stopped at a Boca Raton resort during the drive on Feb. 21, promising to show off a boat, but then left the salesman at the dock and drove away.

Police aren’t describing the car’s condition or just how they recovered it. The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lEieHZ ) reports that McGilvary is back in custody on grand theft charges after violating parole in a federal drug case. A lawyer isn’t listed on records.

