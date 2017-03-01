Daily List: 3 Best Buys for March

Trees and flowers aren’t the only things blooming in the spring. Plenty of deals pop up in March, with sales on a variety of products, ranging from chocolate to luggage to mattresses. On the Daily List this morning, three of the best buys for March!

Business Boutique Guide

Certified Business Coach and speaker Christy Wright has authored the new book “Business Boutique” to help women business owners overcome the obstacles they face and equip them with a proven plan for running and growing their business.

Christy Wright’s Business Boutique 1-Day event

Thursday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Bayside @ Adventure

6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA

Tickets start at $49. They’re available at http://www.christywright.com

Young Entrepreneur

A local 9 year old just launched her own business! we’ll meet this young entrepreneur selling homemade crafts!

http://www.laylascreations.com

New Store In Folsom

There’s a new store in town! This morning we’re going in before the grand opening which is Saturday the 4th from 10a-6p.

Occasions has a little bit of everything for any party!

https://www.facebook.com/occasionsfolsom/

Pink Film

It’s a documentary that is going to have you hooked! It is based here in Sacramento for the 1969 trial about bottomless dancing at Orangevale’s Pussy Kat Club. Dancers wanted to dance bottomless and jurors were taken to the club to see the dancer dance. The filmmaker and director are here to talk about the film.

Documentary film ‘Do the Dance’

By Ed Fletcher and DQ Hayes

Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/do-the-dance-a-documentary-film#/

Sac State No-Hitter

Sacramento State senior right-handed pitcher Justin Dillon threw the first no-hitter in the Division I history of the program in a 2-0 win over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night at John Smith Field.

Next home games March 9-11 vs. Penn State.

Night games at 6 pm on March 9 and 10.

21 home night games scheduled this season.

Crepes and Burgers

Crepes and Burgers opened just a month ago and business is already doing great. Ever want a burger for breakfast or crepes for dinner? Their full menu is available all day. We are meeting the owners and seeing some of their creations.

Crepes & Burgers

8000 Auburn Blvd in Citrus Heights

(916) 735-5143

http://www.crepesandburgers.com/

‘Survivor: By The Numbers’

Jeff Probst is talking with us about what fans can expect from the new season.

Season Premiere Wednesday, March 8, 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT (2 hour Season Premiere)

http://www.cbs.com/shows/survivor/

Hair By Hubby

Moxie Salon

1029 Jefferson Blvd.

West Sacramento

Phone: (916) 371-4906

http://moxiesalon.net

Elite Athletic Training

Steel Performance Center is the newest facility to give the elite athlete the edge they need. From high school to professional and even older athletes trying to get back out on the field, Steel Athletic has a program designed specifically for each athlete.

http://www.steelap.com/

Dishin’ With Tina: My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Road

Roseville

916.781.7811

http://eatatmythaikitchen.com/

Fairytale Town

Fairytale Town has a new cow but they need your help naming her! They have a few names picked out. We are finding out what makes her special and how you can vote on her name.

Farmer Brown’s Barn

Fairytale Town

Last day to vote is March 12

http://www.fairytaletown.org

Manly Minute: 5 Elite Athlete Habits for You

It’s been said that all it takes to be successful is to find someone else who has achieved what you want, and do what they do. Aristotle once said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” In this vein, there is incredible insight to be gained from the habits of elite athletes. While not every man has the tools to compete at a professional level, mirroring the habits of the great athletes will surely help you get in better shape and improve your athletic performance. Click here for the top 5 habits