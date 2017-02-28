Daily List: The Top 3 Best iPhone Games of All Time

We’re heading to a Rubik’s Cube class this morning — talk about old school! That got us thinking about more, uh, modern games??… so on the Daily List this morning, the top three best iPhone games of all time!

Read more

Rubik’s Cube Class

How do you solve a Rubik’s Cube? With a class, of course! Deuce is at “The Silver Orange” learning how to solve it!

The Silver Orange

922 57th Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

(916) 228-4169

Tues-Thurs

2:00pm – 10:00pm

(last entry 8:30pm)

Fri-Sat

2:00pm-11:00pm

(last entry 9:00pm)

Home

Mardi Gras King Cakes

It’s Mardi Gras! We’ll get a lesson on how those colorful King Cakes are made, the tradition behind them, and what’s with the plastic baby??

Ettore’s European Bakery and Restaurant

2376 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

(916) 482-0708

http://www.ettores.com/

Craft Brewer’s Association

The Craft Brewers Association is making a big announcement on our show before anyone else knows about it! It means big business for our area and we are at Device Brewing finding out what’s happening

Craft Beer Summit

Back here in Sacramento

Sept 7-9

http://californiacraftbeer.com

Chick-fil-A

A new glass company in Placerville is working to make a difference with its wares. Forever Glass provides employment for adults with autism. This morning Good Day is learning more about why they do it as well as get a look behind the scenes at the rare technique that’s used to make their products.

Website: http://www.ForeverGlass.works

Facebook: ForeverGlass

Twitter: @4EverGlassWorks

Email: info@foreverglass.works

Studio visits by appointment

530-363-4605

Finding Sacramento

The creator of the “Finding Sacramento” podcast is on a mission to help expose the public to the Sacramentans who help make this city shine.

Formoli’s Bistro

3839 J Street,

Sacramento, CA 95816

http://findingsacramento.com

http://formolisbistro.com

Navigating Love With Life Coach & Mentor Cynthia Bazin

“Well if you don’t know what’s wrong, I’m not going to tell you!” Ever heard that line exchanged between couples? Communication is one thing to one person, and something else to another. We’ll get pointers on keeping the lines of communication open from relationship expert Cynthia Bazin, and help a few viewers who feel they’re running into a wall!

What are your communication issues, with expressing yourself or being understood?

https://smartchic.me/

How To Get More People To Like You

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Likable people are more apt to be hired, get help at work, get useful information from others and have mistakes forgiven.”

http://www.PengJoon.com

Read Across America

Today Good Day is celebrating Read Across America Day – the birthday of Dr. Seuss – a little early and with a special surprise for students in the City of Rancho Cordova. The City has invited us to be there when it presents a new, FREE book to every pre-K through second grade public school student in Rancho Cordova – that’s 3,500 books for 14 elementary schools!

http://CityofRanchoCordova.org

(916) 851-8700

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ranchocordova

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CityofRCordova

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cityofrc

New Kru Sushi Location

Kru contemporary sushi is one of Sacramento’s most beloved restaurants. It has a new home in East Sac on Folsom Blvd.

3135 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

916.551.1559

http://krurestaurant.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Toe Cramps

You know that strange thing when your toes start twitching and involuntarily twisting around each other? Or when you wake up in the middle of the night with your foot flexed, immovable, and shooting with pain? What is with those cramps? “They’re usually a warning that you’re overdoing it,” says Charles Kim, M.D., a musculoskeletal rehab specialist at NYU Langone’s Rusk Rehabilitation. “But if you feel cramping getting worse and not relenting, you should talk to a doctor.” Frequent foot cramping may signal an underlying medical condition involving the circulatory or central nervous system, so see your physician if your muscle spasms make you uneasy or interfere with your daily life.

Read more