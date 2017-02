ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A fire has ripped through a home off of Brandon Drive near West Oaks Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

This fire was first reported about 4 a.m. Flames appear to have ripped through the home’s garage.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, firefighters say.

Several fire crews responded and battled the flames. A boat and car inside the garage were destroyed, firefighters say.

Div Chief says a boat and car were destroyed in the garage where the fire started @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/4iSi2nYetm — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 28, 2017

It is not yet known what caused the fire.