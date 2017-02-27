Suspected Burglar Caught On Camera In Winters

WINTERS (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing tools and from a shop in Winters.

A man was recently checking on his workshop in rural Winters when he came face to face with a man he says was burglarizing his shop. He confronted the man who ran and got into the driver’s seat of a nearby car and drove away, according to a statement from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was reportedly in such a rush to leave he drove through a chain link fence. The car is described as a 90s-model black 2-door Acura with distinct red and chrome rims

Investigators say the car probably has front-end damage from driving through the fence.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 30, and wearing a dark jacket and a beanie. A second man was in the car. The man says he was wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident should email Deputy Jason Brackett at JMBrackett@solanocounty.com.