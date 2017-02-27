Daily List: 3 Reasons You Need More Houseplants in Your Life

If you blame genetics for your lack of green thumb, it’s time to teach yourself the powers of keeping a plant alive. It turns out they’re good for more than decor. So on the daily list this morning, 3 reasons to have more houseplants in your life!

‘Before I Fall’

Jennifer Beals & Zoey Deutch join us live via satellite to talk about their new film, “Before I Fall.”

http://beforeifallfilm.com/

Cinderella Project

Where every girl has the chance to be a princess- Nevada County’s Cinderella Project! Their mission is to build self-esteem while making prom dreams come true! They offer special occasion dresses and accessories free of charge to high school students but they have so many dresses that must go! Melissa’s live at the non-profit in Nevada City this morning ahead of their BIG SALE this Saturday! All dresses $25!!!

Nevada County’s Cinderella Project

Saturday, March 4th $25

(530) 268-5172

http://nccinderellaproject.us/

https://www.facebook.com/NevadaCountyCinderellaProject/

Adopt a Rabbit

Looking for a furry friend? This weekend might be the time as local organziatinFriends of Unwanted Rabbits (FUR) will be participating in Petco’s Two Day National Adoption Event on March 4th and 5th. Good Day is live to see who is looking for a forever home and what else folks can expect come Saturday and Sunday.

Contact information – 916-710-0105

Email teamfur@gmail.com

Adoption Event 12:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th

Twitter @FUR_Rabbits

Instagram – FriendsofUnwantedRabbits

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofUnwantedRabbits

Injection Party

You may have thought about getting rid of those wrinkles or plumping up your lips but the thought of going into a plastic surgeon’s office can be intimidating. That’s why the Doctor is coming to you with an injection party. We are at Milan Lash Lounge to show some before and after pictures and talk about the party.

Milan Lash Lounge

March 4, 6-8

7711 Laguna Blvd.

Dr. Selene

http://www.drselene.com

http://www.sidneyle.com

App of the Week

http://barknborrow.com/

Rita’s Italian Ice New Flavor

It’s been quite chilly outside, but that hasn’t stopped Ritas Italian Ice from coming up with some hot new icee flavors!! We’re checking in on their new hand-crafted custard and their fresh baked goodies. Just in time for a beautiful sunny week!

http://www.ritasofstockton.com

Oscars-Inspired Fashion

The Academy Awards red carpet is the Cadillac fashion event of awards season – but you know you can’t afford to look like the stars! We’ve got a local stylist fresh from Sac Fashion Week with copy cat and inspired looks on the cheap!

Retrospective Vintage

http://www.retrospect-vintagefashion.com/

National Kahlua Day

In honor of national Kahlua day, a local mixologist is coming into the studio to teach us about the liqueur and show us some special recipes.

Facebook.com/drinkingwithAmberAle

@drinkingwithAmberAle

instagram.com/drinking_with_amber_ale

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday

Schools around our area will be celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday as a way to encourage kids to read. His official birthday is Thursday but some schools celebrate the entire month of March. You can go to your local Party City to get everything you need to host a fun party and we are at Smythe Academy of Arts and Science celebrating with a kindergartner class.

Party City

http://www.partycity.com

Bottling Time

Raise your glass and toast this next live shot! A family-owned vineyard in Grass Valley is getting ready to put their award-winning varietals in bottles! The owners of Naggiar Vineyard are putting Mel on the line this morning to give us an inside look at the process!

Naggiar Vineyards

530-268-9059

http://www.naggiarvineyards.com

Dog Tutoring

Pet tech is changing the way trainers and pet owners communicate with and train their animals.

https://smartanimaltraining.com

http://www.trainingwithyes.com

Reading Lounge

Ikea has teamed up with a local school to create a fun reading lounge for the kids! They will see it for the first time, which happens to be Dr. Seuss birthday week!!

http://www.drycreekschools.us

Manly Minute: 5 Style Tips for Large Men

http://www.artofmanliness.com/2013/07/24/large-man-style/