Daily List: 3 Reasons You Need More Houseplants in Your Life
If you blame genetics for your lack of green thumb, it’s time to teach yourself the powers of keeping a plant alive. It turns out they’re good for more than decor. So on the daily list this morning, 3 reasons to have more houseplants in your life!
Learn more
‘Before I Fall’
Jennifer Beals & Zoey Deutch join us live via satellite to talk about their new film, “Before I Fall.”
http://beforeifallfilm.com/
Cinderella Project
Where every girl has the chance to be a princess- Nevada County’s Cinderella Project! Their mission is to build self-esteem while making prom dreams come true! They offer special occasion dresses and accessories free of charge to high school students but they have so many dresses that must go! Melissa’s live at the non-profit in Nevada City this morning ahead of their BIG SALE this Saturday! All dresses $25!!!
Nevada County’s Cinderella Project
Saturday, March 4th $25
(530) 268-5172
http://nccinderellaproject.us/
https://www.facebook.com/NevadaCountyCinderellaProject/
Adopt a Rabbit
Looking for a furry friend? This weekend might be the time as local organziatinFriends of Unwanted Rabbits (FUR) will be participating in Petco’s Two Day National Adoption Event on March 4th and 5th. Good Day is live to see who is looking for a forever home and what else folks can expect come Saturday and Sunday.
Contact information – 916-710-0105
Email teamfur@gmail.com
Adoption Event 12:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th
Twitter @FUR_Rabbits
Instagram – FriendsofUnwantedRabbits
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofUnwantedRabbits
Injection Party
You may have thought about getting rid of those wrinkles or plumping up your lips but the thought of going into a plastic surgeon’s office can be intimidating. That’s why the Doctor is coming to you with an injection party. We are at Milan Lash Lounge to show some before and after pictures and talk about the party.
Milan Lash Lounge
March 4, 6-8
7711 Laguna Blvd.
Dr. Selene
http://www.drselene.com
http://www.sidneyle.com
App of the Week
http://barknborrow.com/
Rita’s Italian Ice New Flavor
It’s been quite chilly outside, but that hasn’t stopped Ritas Italian Ice from coming up with some hot new icee flavors!! We’re checking in on their new hand-crafted custard and their fresh baked goodies. Just in time for a beautiful sunny week!
http://www.ritasofstockton.com
Oscars-Inspired Fashion
The Academy Awards red carpet is the Cadillac fashion event of awards season – but you know you can’t afford to look like the stars! We’ve got a local stylist fresh from Sac Fashion Week with copy cat and inspired looks on the cheap!
Retrospective Vintage
http://www.retrospect-vintagefashion.com/
National Kahlua Day
In honor of national Kahlua day, a local mixologist is coming into the studio to teach us about the liqueur and show us some special recipes.
Facebook.com/drinkingwithAmberAle
@drinkingwithAmberAle
instagram.com/drinking_with_amber_ale
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Schools around our area will be celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday as a way to encourage kids to read. His official birthday is Thursday but some schools celebrate the entire month of March. You can go to your local Party City to get everything you need to host a fun party and we are at Smythe Academy of Arts and Science celebrating with a kindergartner class.
Party City
http://www.partycity.com
Bottling Time
Raise your glass and toast this next live shot! A family-owned vineyard in Grass Valley is getting ready to put their award-winning varietals in bottles! The owners of Naggiar Vineyard are putting Mel on the line this morning to give us an inside look at the process!
Naggiar Vineyards
530-268-9059
http://www.naggiarvineyards.com
Dog Tutoring
Pet tech is changing the way trainers and pet owners communicate with and train their animals.
https://smartanimaltraining.com
http://www.trainingwithyes.com
Reading Lounge
Ikea has teamed up with a local school to create a fun reading lounge for the kids! They will see it for the first time, which happens to be Dr. Seuss birthday week!!
http://www.drycreekschools.us
Manly Minute: 5 Style Tips for Large Men
http://www.artofmanliness.com/2013/07/24/large-man-style/