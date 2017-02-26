The Plant Lady

Marlene the Plant Lady

My Thai Kitchen

Oscar Makeover

Heather is at Bliss Bridal this morning getting the FULL Oscar makeover

Bliss Bridal

Brightening Studio

It’s not to soon to get ready for summer! The Max Muscle Brightening Studio has everything you need to make sure you have a natural looking sun kissed tan and pearly white teeth! Advanced teeth whitening is the thing of the future and we are learning how it works! There is also a great bundle going on that get’s you 1 teeth whitening and 1 spray tan for only $99!!!

The Brightening Studio

Sophie’s Boutique

The Oscars are tonight and this morning South Sacramento’s Sophie’s Boutique is helping Good Day look fabulous just for the occasion. Today, we are learning more about the business and see what the season’s popular gowns are, and, of course, dress up our reporter.

Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm, Saturday 10am -7pm, Sundays 10am-6pm, CLOSED ON TUESDAYS

Fishology

A new poke spot has hit the scene in Folsom. Fishology Poke Bar was started by two friends wanting to share their love of food. This morning they’re showing Nha how they’re making the meal both a science and work of art.

Sunday 11 am to 8 pm

Mon-Saturday 11 am to 9 pm

Hand Pickin’ Closing!

One of the areas best antique markets is closing its doors for good! The Hand Pickin Emporium is having a HUGE liquidation and everything must go! Sales include everything from 15% to 50% off all merchandise! This morning Deuce is checking out the Hand Pickin Emporium and seeing what is still left for people to get their hands on before it closes forever!

Hand Pickin Emporium

Power House Science Center

Hidden Figures and Arrival are up for awards at tonight’s Academy Awards. What do those films have in common? They both revolve around space! This morning Deuce is at the Power House Science Center checking out the Challenger Learning Center spacecraft/mission control areas and learning about NASA before he heads to space!

Powerhouse Science Center

VSP Glasses

The red carpet trends aren’t just about the gowns anymore. More and more celebrities are making a statement with specs! VSP Vision Care set us up with a local eye doctor’s office to show us the trends we’re likely to see tonight when the stars hit the red carpet.

Visions Optometry

‘Zootopia’ Academy Award Nomination

Tonight is the 89th Annual Academy Awards! One of the films nominated tonight for Best Animated Feature is “Zootopia.” To celebrate Zootopia’s Oscar nomination this morning Deuce is at the Sacramento Zoo learning about Lions and how important they are to the zoo!

Sacramento Zoo

Life Goes On Foundation

This morning we’re meeting one man who is an inspiration to everyone he knows! Arthur Renowitzky is a Wings For Life World Run ambassador, who is also a member of the Sacramento Rollin’ Kings wheelchair basketball team and founder of the Life Goes On Foundation, teaching wellness and recovery for victims of gun violence and individuals living with spinal cord injuries through positivity, knowledge, athleticism and the power of the human spirit.

Wings For Life World Run

Life Goes On Foundation

Concert Band

The Roseville Community Concert Band is back in our studio all morning long to cut off today’s Oscars acceptance speeches and cut off reporters’ live shots. In the 7 a.m. hour we’ll meet the conductor and talk to her about the band and any events they may have coming up.

Roseville Community Concert Band

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Red Carpet Fashion & Beauty Survival Guide

Pre-Oscar Beauty Secrets Shhh!

Oscar Wines and Appetizers

Academy Awards may only be given out to a handful of winners tonight, but one thing everyone will enjoy tonight? All of the great food at the after parties!! The theme at this year’s Academy Awards Governors Ball, which is the official post-Oscar celebration, is “magical transformation!” Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck is serving up some stunning dishes to the 1,500 person guest list of celebrities and industry insiders!

Oscars Real Estate

Today our favorite realtor “The Chad” is back and telling us just how much some of tonight’s Oscar Nominated actors and actresses have spent on their real estate!

Chad Herron

