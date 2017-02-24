Man, 54, Arrested After Ramming Sacramento County Jail With His Car

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been taken into custody after he rammed his car into a roll-up door at the Sacramento County Jail on I Street, authorities say.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. The suspect, a 54-year-old man, attempted to drive through the door on on the west end of the building off 6th Street, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Sac Police say a man has been taken into custody after ramming his vehicle into a rollup gate at the Sac County Jail pic.twitter.com/Pb1YN0Px06 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 24, 2017

The suspect then exited his vehicle inside the garage.

After ramming the gate, the man allegedly jumped onto a patrol car and removed his shirt and shoes.

He was quickly taken into custody and arrested for felony vandalism and violation of probation.

The sheriff’s department has identified the man as 54-year-old Sacramento resident Craig Joseph Dumas. He has been booked at Sacramento County Jail on $1,161,00 bail.

Detectives say Dumas also allegedly called in a false report of a bomb to the Sacramento Police Department.