Daily List: 3 Great Classes for Toddlers

Just as they say you’re never too old to learn, you’re often never too young to start picking up a new skill! On the Daily List this morning, three great classes for toddlers!

Learn more

Sacramento Central YMCA 12-HOUR Bike-a-Thon

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Sacramento Central YMCA – 2021 W Street, Sacramento 95818

6:00am – 6:00pm

http://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org

Sirens Football

The Sirens, Sacramento’s all-female tackle football team, are hosting their first-ever benefit concert complete with live bands, comedians, food, and drinks. They will be in the studio to talk about their event and go through a football throw challenge.

Sirens Benefit Concert

Friday at 7 PM – 9 PM

CSA Event Center

Brown Bag Shopping

KP International

10971 Olson Drive

Rancho Cordova

916.853.8000

http://www.kpinternationalmarket.com/

Pokemon Phenom

Earlier this month, Vizio agreed to pay $2.2 million in penalties to settle a lawsuit brought by the FTC for tracking its customer’s viewing habits without their consent. Are you concerned that your Smart TV is keeping tabs on you? Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge, co-founder of Nerds on Call is here to help stop your smart devices from spying on you. And are you ready to make your home smarter? Eldridge has with tips for getting started with smart home gadgets.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

The Magic of Love

February is the month of love, but if cupid didn’t bring you anyone special this year it’s time to work on your Feng Shui! this morning Mary from Everlasting Gifts is giving us some helpful tips to enhance the flow of love in our lives.

http://www.everlastinggifts.net/

Emmet Cahill

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the beautiful sounds of Ireland. Celebrated Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will be performing on the Good Day stage prior to his concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater.

Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre

Tomorrow at 7 PM – 9 PM

$24-$39

http://www.emmetcahill.com

Brown Bag Throwdown: Food Truck Edition

https://www.facebook.com/voyagerwc/

https://www.facebook.com/calilovefoodtruck/

Lizzie: The Musical

The Actor’s Playpen is a NEW theatre company opening up in Sacramento! Melissa’s live with the cast of “Lizzie the Musical” ahead of their big debut at the West Sacramento Black Box Theatre!

Lizzie: The Musical

Black Box Theatre, West Sacramento

Now-February 25th

http://actorsplaypen.com/

http://taplizziethemusical.bpt.me/

Sac Fashion Week

Sac Fashion Week is underway and the big runway shows are this weekend. We get a behind-the-scenes peek of the venue and get to see the production crew building the stage. Good Day talent will warm up the runway by modeling for featured designers and stylists!

Sac Fashion Week Fall Designer Showcase

Sacramento Railyards

Saturday 6:30pm

$30-$125

http://www.sacfashionweek.com

Fairytale Fundraiser

Get ready to meet a beautiful princess! She’s only 6 years old and this morning she’s going to steal our hearts! Taylor has been diagnosed with cancer, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t have a fairytale adventure! This weekend friends and family are coming together for a Fairytale Fundraiser in her honor. This morning we bring you a preview and we introduce you to this lovely young lady.

http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com

http://www.facebook.com/KennedyPageants

5 Things About The Harlem Renaissance

Harlem Renaissance was an African American cultural, social and artistic movement which peaked in the 1920s. Centered in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, the movement spread through the United States and reached as far as Paris. Chiefly caused due to the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance declined and came to an end during the Great Depression. Known as the New Negro Movement during the time, Harlem Renaissance is most closely associated with Jazz and the rise of African American arts. Here are 10 interesting facts about Harlem Renaissance and about its causes, effects, and accomplishments.

Read more