Two Years Later, Father Arrested In Death Of Baby Justice

WOODLAND (CBS13) – The father of a baby found dead in a Yolo County slough has been arrested and charged.

Frank Rees is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his child Justice, as well as charges of abusing or endangering the health of a child and administering a controlled substance.

Justice was found dead in a slough near Knights Landing back in 2015. He was 19 days old.

Samantha Green, the baby’s mother, was found guilty of murder back in September 2016.

Yolo DA: Rees found with 27 y/o pregnant woman who was also in poss of meth // won't say why Rees wasn't charged until now @CBSSacramento — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) February 22, 2017

The district attorney’s office would not comment why it took more than two years to charge Rees for the death of Justice. However, the DA’s office did say Rees was recently arrested on suspicion of drugs and ammunition charges.

Rees was also found with a 27-year-old pregnant woman also in possession of meth, the DA’s office says.

Yolo DA confirms Rees was injecting Samantha Green, Baby Justice's mom, with meth during pregnancy @CBSSacramento — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) February 22, 2017

The DA’s office says Rees is suspected of injecting Green with meth during her pregnancy.

In December, Green was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of murder.