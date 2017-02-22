Daily List: Three Ben & Jerry’s Flavors You Never Heard Of
What began as an online-only ode to Ben & Jerry’s discontinued flavors in 1995, has become a real, live tourist attraction, with headstones and everything! On the Daily List this morning, three flavors “depinted” there that you never knew existed!
National Margarita Day
Deuce is at Zocalo Mexican restaurant in Midtown for National Margarita Day. He’ll check out the different variations they offer
and learn a little about the history of the margarita.
https://zocalosacramento
Girl Scout Ice Cream
Today is the day you can finally pick up your Girl Scout cookies from troops in our area and one local ice cream shop wanted to make an even tastier treat with the cookies. We are at Devil May Care ice cream finding out about what flavors of ice cream have the cookies and meeting some local Girl Scouts.
Devil May Care Ice Cream
323 3rd St in West Sacramento
(916) 572-0456
http://www.devilmaycareicecream.com
‘Doubt’
Laverne Cox and Dule Hill join us to talk about CBS’S newest show “Doubt”, a legal drama.
http://www.cbs.com/shows/doubt/
Sac City Job Fair
Cassandra Jennings is the CEO/President of the Sacramento Urban League and she will be representing the Urban League on the 20th for the segment on the job fair.
Thursday, February 23, 2017
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sacramento City College-Student Union
3835 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento
Marysville Family
A Marysville family faces other obstacles besides the dealing with the storm. This is a mother’s call for help while her daughter faces cancer. Think about those along the path of the Oroville Dam’s spillway that deal with medical and physical conditions.
https://www.gofundme.com/2SQSEDWT
Olympic Girl
She’s only 15 years old and spends about 20 hours at the gym each week! This morning Wendy is at Dream Xtreme Gym in Vacaville introducing us to Nevaeh DeSuza. She fell in love with gymnastics when she was only six and has participated in many competitions. While she’s only in 10th grade, she’s already got a full scholarship for college.
http://www.dreamxtremegym.com
http://nevaehdesouza.com
Survival Training Course
Deuce claims to be good at a lot of things, but can he survive the great outdoors?! He’s in Elk Grove this morning learning from survival experts!
http://www.bestsurvivalschool.com
(209) 683-7872
Bogo Sale Happening Now!
Wilderness Adventure Survival Camp – July 16-22, Ages 10-17+
@stscnorcal (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)
Comedian JR De Guzman
JR De Guzman’s debut comedy album “Dual Citizen” is the culmination of touring in 9 different countries and throughout the USA. With a perspective of growing up Filipino & American, he highlights both the struggles and benefits of dual cultures.
9 p.m. @ Sacramento Comedy Spot
http://www.saccomedyspot.com/deguzman/
Call (916) 606-0797 for more info.
http://www.jrdeguzman.com
Facebook.com/jrdcomedy
IG: @jrdguz
Twitter: @jrdeguzm
Brazilian Festival
Feb 25th at 4 p.m.
2420 N St, Sacramento
Tattoo-a-Thon
The 16th annual Tattoo-a-Thon Befitting UC Davis Children’s Hospital is on Feb. 25. Ken is getting a preview and getting the message out.
Wild Bill’s Tattoo
115 Lincoln St, Roseville
(916) 783-9090
Tattoo-a-Thon
Saturday: 8 am – Midnight
115 Lincoln St., Roseville
Dishin’ With Tina
Casa Garden
2760 Sutterville Rd.
Sacramento
916.452.2809
http://casagarden.org/
Woman Workout Wednesday
A local fitness trainer and bodybuilder is celebrating every Woman Crush Wednesday with free workouts for ladies every Wednesday until June!
GOT MUSCLE HEALTH CLUB
8280 Folsom blvd.
Sacramento, calif 95826
916-381-1221
http://www.got-muscle.com/
Learning to Knit
Yarn Store has been in the same location for 45 years, but it’s now under a new owner. The owner worked there for 15 years before becoming the boss. This morning we’re learning how to knit and talking about classes available for everyone.
Facebook: Rumpelstiltskin
Instagram: Rumpestiltskin_yarn
Sac Republic FC vs Sac Gold FC
American River College
4700 College Oak Drive
Sacramento
http://www.sacramentogoldfc.net/
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2876833
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons to Get a Tattoo
We’re all aware of the numerous things that can go bad when getting a tattoo and there’s a plethora of information out there with a buyer beware message. There are many reasons to stop and really, really think before making the leap into getting inked and it seems like a permanent decision. But, what if I gave you five good reasons to go ahead and get that tattoo you’ve been contemplating instead of discouraging you? I believe when it comes to getting a tattoo, there’s always a good reason, but I’m talking from a tattoo artist’s standpoint. So, below are five best reasons to get a tattoo.
