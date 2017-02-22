Daily List: Three Ben & Jerry’s Flavors You Never Heard Of

What began as an online-only ode to Ben & Jerry’s discontinued flavors in 1995, has become a real, live tourist attraction, with headstones and everything! On the Daily List this morning, three flavors “depinted” there that you never knew existed!

Read more

National Margarita Day

Deuce is at Zocalo Mexican restaurant in Midtown for National Margarita Day. He’ll check out the different variations they offer

and learn a little about the history of the margarita.

https://zocalosacramento

Related: Best margaritas in Sacramento

Girl Scout Ice Cream

Today is the day you can finally pick up your Girl Scout cookies from troops in our area and one local ice cream shop wanted to make an even tastier treat with the cookies. We are at Devil May Care ice cream finding out about what flavors of ice cream have the cookies and meeting some local Girl Scouts.

Devil May Care Ice Cream

323 3rd St in West Sacramento

(916) 572-0456

http://www.devilmaycareicecream.com

‘Doubt’

Laverne Cox and Dule Hill join us to talk about CBS’S newest show “Doubt”, a legal drama.

http://www.cbs.com/shows/doubt/

Sac City Job Fair

Cassandra Jennings is the CEO/President of the Sacramento Urban League and she will be representing the Urban League on the 20th for the segment on the job fair.

Thursday, February 23, 2017

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sacramento City College-Student Union

3835 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento

Marysville Family

A Marysville family faces other obstacles besides the dealing with the storm. This is a mother’s call for help while her daughter faces cancer. Think about those along the path of the Oroville Dam’s spillway that deal with medical and physical conditions.

https://www.gofundme.com/2SQSEDWT

Olympic Girl

She’s only 15 years old and spends about 20 hours at the gym each week! This morning Wendy is at Dream Xtreme Gym in Vacaville introducing us to Nevaeh DeSuza. She fell in love with gymnastics when she was only six and has participated in many competitions. While she’s only in 10th grade, she’s already got a full scholarship for college.

http://www.dreamxtremegym.com

http://nevaehdesouza.com

Survival Training Course

Deuce claims to be good at a lot of things, but can he survive the great outdoors?! He’s in Elk Grove this morning learning from survival experts!

http://www.bestsurvivalschool.com

(209) 683-7872

Bogo Sale Happening Now!

Wilderness Adventure Survival Camp – July 16-22, Ages 10-17+

@stscnorcal (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

Comedian JR De Guzman

JR De Guzman’s debut comedy album “Dual Citizen” is the culmination of touring in 9 different countries and throughout the USA. With a perspective of growing up Filipino & American, he highlights both the struggles and benefits of dual cultures.

9 p.m. @ Sacramento Comedy Spot

http://www.saccomedyspot.com/deguzman/

Call (916) 606-0797 for more info.

http://www.jrdeguzman.com

Facebook.com/jrdcomedy

IG: @jrdguz

Twitter: @jrdeguzm

Brazilian Festival

Feb 25th at 4 p.m.

2420 N St, Sacramento

Tattoo-a-Thon

The 16th annual Tattoo-a-Thon Befitting UC Davis Children’s Hospital is on Feb. 25. Ken is getting a preview and getting the message out.

Wild Bill’s Tattoo

115 Lincoln St, Roseville

(916) 783-9090

Tattoo-a-Thon

Saturday: 8 am – Midnight

115 Lincoln St., Roseville

Dishin’ With Tina

Casa Garden

2760 Sutterville Rd.

Sacramento

916.452.2809

http://casagarden.org/

Woman Workout Wednesday

A local fitness trainer and bodybuilder is celebrating every Woman Crush Wednesday with free workouts for ladies every Wednesday until June!

GOT MUSCLE HEALTH CLUB

8280 Folsom blvd.

Sacramento, calif 95826

916-381-1221

http://www.got-muscle.com/

Learning to Knit

Yarn Store has been in the same location for 45 years, but it’s now under a new owner. The owner worked there for 15 years before becoming the boss. This morning we’re learning how to knit and talking about classes available for everyone.

Facebook: Rumpelstiltskin

Instagram: Rumpestiltskin_yarn

Sac Republic FC vs Sac Gold FC

American River College

4700 College Oak Drive

Sacramento

http://www.sacramentogoldfc.net/

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2876833

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons to Get a Tattoo

We’re all aware of the numerous things that can go bad when getting a tattoo and there’s a plethora of information out there with a buyer beware message. There are many reasons to stop and really, really think before making the leap into getting inked and it seems like a permanent decision. But, what if I gave you five good reasons to go ahead and get that tattoo you’ve been contemplating instead of discouraging you? I believe when it comes to getting a tattoo, there’s always a good reason, but I’m talking from a tattoo artist’s standpoint. So, below are five best reasons to get a tattoo.

Read more