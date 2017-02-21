Westbound Highway 50 Shoulder Near Bridal Veil Falls Collapsing

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 50 continues to succumb to the weather, with a lane collapsing near Bridal Veil Falls.

New pictures of the collapsed lane were shared by Placerville-area California Highway Patrol early Tuesday morning.

The westbound shoulder of the road began eroding on Sunday and is now completely collapsed. The number 2 lane is now buckling.

Traffic is still slowly moving through the area as the westbound number 1 lane remains open.

Caltrans is dealing with the road.