Actor Jack Black Slapped By ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant

Actor Jack Black was the first celebrity to appear on CBS’s “The Price is Right” on Monday and made it a memorable experience, although Black himself might be a little fuzzy on the details.

He was accidentally smacked on the head by a contestant he was playing along with.

After the contestant spun a $.95 on the wheel, he went to give Black a high five, but missed, hitting the actor with a glancing blow across the side of Black’s forehead. But being the pro he is, Black went into funny-guy mode and pretended to be knocked out cold on the ground.

The incident was a merely a funny speed bump on the way to the contestant winning the entire showcase.