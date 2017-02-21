STORM BEAT: Forecast | Creek and river levels | Radar | Your photos

Actor Jack Black Slapped By ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant

February 21, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: hit, Jack Black, The Price Is Right

Actor Jack Black was the first celebrity to appear on CBS’s “The Price is Right” on Monday and made it a memorable experience, although Black himself might be a little fuzzy on the details.

He was accidentally smacked on the head by a contestant he was playing along with.

After the contestant spun a $.95 on the wheel, he went to give Black a high five, but missed, hitting the actor with a glancing blow across the side of Black’s forehead. But being the pro he is, Black went into funny-guy mode and pretended to be knocked out cold on the ground.

The incident was a merely a funny speed bump on the way to the contestant winning the entire showcase.

