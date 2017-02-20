2 Killed In Crash On Road Between Oakdale And Waterford

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash killed two people on a rural road between Oakdale and Waterford Monday morning.

The scene is near Milnes and Albers roads. California Highway Patrol responded just before 7:30 a.m. and found two trucks had collided head on.

CHP confirms that both drivers were killed in the crash.

Officers say the driver heading eastbound lost control after going over a hill, hydroplaned and then crashed head-on into a car heading westbound.

Investigators believe the crash was weather related. The road was wet and rain was falling at the time of the crash.

Albers Road at Milnes will be closed through the late morning hours.