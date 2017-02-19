Dishin’ With Tina
Casa Garden
2760 Sutterville Rd.
Sacramento
916.452.2809
http://casagarden.org/
Live Free Motorcycle Exhibit
It’s time to race in to see the “Live Free: California Motorcycle Culture” exhibit that ends today at the California Automobile Museum. The visually exciting exhibit shows how powerful, fast and flashy motorcycles have left enduring tracks on California’s vehicular history and are an integral part of the very culture of the Golden State. The exhibit features more than 45 motorcycles from a wide variety of makers that range from Harley Davidson to Honda.
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street
Sacramento
(916) 442-6802
http://www.calautomuseum.org
Japanese Art Exhibit
Deuce is checking out two Japanese American exhibitions opening later today at the Crocker Art Museum!
JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876 – 1970
Crocker Art Museum
Sacramento
(916) 808-7000
https://www.crockerart.org/
The Craft Creamery
The Craft Creamery’s flavors are inspired by mixing and matching favorite ingredients, sourced from our region’s best local farms, purveyors, and breweries.
Sac Beer Week
March 2nd-March 12th
At New Glory Craft Brewery: 3/9
http://www.thecraftcreamery.com
Facebook: The Craft Creamery
Instagram: @thecraftcreamery
Twitter: @craft_creamery
Boutique Now Offering Kids Clothing
An Elk Grove shop has expanded its offerings! Love Junky Boutique is now offering kid’s clothing…right next door. The just celebrated their grand opening this past weekend.
Love Junky Boutique
9093 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, California
(916) 668-4273
https://www.facebook.com/lovejunkyboutique/
https://www.instagram.com/lovejunkyboutique/ OR @lovejunkyboutique
Dream Big Engineering
This weekend the Powerhouse Science Center invites people to come and “Dream Big” with a cardboard building challenge! Powerhouse has collected tons of cardboard boxes for this experience! In the “free build” area, kids use boxes, saws, tape and imagination to create their own structures then they can add to the Powerhouse’s “cardboard city” where they create specific parts of a city like homes, vehicles, buildings, etc.
Dream Big Engineering Weekend
Powerhouse Science Center
Today & Tomorrow: 10am-4:30pm
(916) 808-3942
https://powerhousesc.org/
Sacramento Fashion Week
Sacramento Fashion Week (SACFW) presents the Launch and Boutique Showcase at the Historic Sacramento Masonic Temple. SACFW is honored to launch the start of the events for the 11th annual SACFW in one of the oldest buildings in the city with a rich history. The events for 2017 will showcase the talent of some of Northern California’s top designers and industry professionals throughout different fashion events and showcases.
Sacramento Fashion Week 2017
February 19th-25th
sacfashionweek.com
http://www.sacfashionweek.com
http://www.runway-boutique.com/
Spam Festival
I Spam you Spam we all Spam!!! And if you love spam, then the 19th Annual Isleton Spam Festival is the place for you to be at today! The Spam Festival features Spam contests in Spam cooking, Spam tossing, and Spam eating, as well as live Spam festival music. There will also be Spam, by the way.
Isleton Spam Festival
Peter’s Steakhouse & Hotel Del Rio
Today: 10am-4pm
(916) 806-2498
Funny Fundraiser
Share a laugh and help a great cause!! Local comedians are teaming up for the ultimate Comedy Night in Roseville! It was so big for the debut last year they had to do it again and tickets are going fast! The best part: the event benefits recreation programs for at-risk youth. A few of the comedians are here with a preview!!
Comedy Night
Saturday, February 25th, 8:00 pm
241 Vernon Street, Roseville
http://www.roseville.ca.us/events
http://www.rosevilletheatreartsacademy.com/
http://www.roseville.ca.us/events/comedy_night.asp
National Chocolate Mint Day
This holiday has been set aside for all the chocolate mint lovers to eat their favorite treats all day long. One of those amazing treats? Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream! This morning we have some experts from Baskin-Robbins in the studio who are celebrating with some mint chocolate chip ice cream and a minty polar pizza!
http://www.BaskinRobbins.com
Skip’s Music Weekend Warriors
It’s time to rock n’ roll! The Skip’s Music “Weekend Warriors” program is an easy way to get back into the fun of playing with other musicians, without the hassle of starting, rehearsing, booking and maintaining a working band. The Skip’s Museum “Weekend Warriors” program is “Rock Band Boot Camp” for individual adult musicians to learn, have fun, and bring out their inner, Rock & Roll Star!
Weekend Warriors
Strikes Halftime
Rocklin
Today: 3pm
http://skipsmusic.com/weekend-warriors/
Golden Cadillac
A local restaurant is considered the world’s largest consumer of “liquid gold.” A bottle of Galliano typically takes 3 YEARS to go through in a regular spot but not at Poor Red’s! They go through a bottle in AN HOUR AND A HALF! They outsell any cruise line, hotel chain or business in the world! The number one drink on the menu- the Golden Cadillac. We’re seeing how it’s made, the unique story about how it got its name plus a peek at a few of their delish menu items!
Poor Red’s
6221 Pleasant Valley Road, El Dorado
530.622.2901
http://www.PoorReds.com
Instagram.com/PoorReds
Twitter: @PoorReds
Facebook.com Search: Poor Reds