Dishin’ With Tina

Casa Garden

2760 Sutterville Rd.

Sacramento

916.452.2809

http://casagarden.org/

Live Free Motorcycle Exhibit

It’s time to race in to see the “Live Free: California Motorcycle Culture” exhibit that ends today at the California Automobile Museum. The visually exciting exhibit shows how powerful, fast and flashy motorcycles have left enduring tracks on California’s vehicular history and are an integral part of the very culture of the Golden State. The exhibit features more than 45 motorcycles from a wide variety of makers that range from Harley Davidson to Honda.

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street

Sacramento

(916) 442-6802

http://www.calautomuseum.org

Japanese Art Exhibit

Deuce is checking out two Japanese American exhibitions opening later today at the Crocker Art Museum!

JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876 – 1970

Crocker Art Museum

Sacramento

(916) 808-7000

https://www.crockerart.org/

The Craft Creamery

The Craft Creamery’s flavors are inspired by mixing and matching favorite ingredients, sourced from our region’s best local farms, purveyors, and breweries.

Sac Beer Week

March 2nd-March 12th

At New Glory Craft Brewery: 3/9

http://www.thecraftcreamery.com

Facebook: The Craft Creamery

Instagram: @thecraftcreamery

Twitter: @craft_creamery

Boutique Now Offering Kids Clothing

An Elk Grove shop has expanded its offerings! Love Junky Boutique is now offering kid’s clothing…right next door. The just celebrated their grand opening this past weekend.

Love Junky Boutique

9093 Elk Grove Blvd

Elk Grove, California

(916) 668-4273

https://www.facebook.com/lovejunkyboutique/

https://www.instagram.com/lovejunkyboutique/ OR @lovejunkyboutique

Dream Big Engineering

This weekend the Powerhouse Science Center invites people to come and “Dream Big” with a cardboard building challenge! Powerhouse has collected tons of cardboard boxes for this experience! In the “free build” area, kids use boxes, saws, tape and imagination to create their own structures then they can add to the Powerhouse’s “cardboard city” where they create specific parts of a city like homes, vehicles, buildings, etc.

Dream Big Engineering Weekend

Powerhouse Science Center

Today & Tomorrow: 10am-4:30pm

(916) 808-3942

https://powerhousesc.org/

Sacramento Fashion Week

Sacramento Fashion Week (SACFW) presents the Launch and Boutique Showcase at the Historic Sacramento Masonic Temple. SACFW is honored to launch the start of the events for the 11th annual SACFW in one of the oldest buildings in the city with a rich history. The events for 2017 will showcase the talent of some of Northern California’s top designers and industry professionals throughout different fashion events and showcases.

Sacramento Fashion Week 2017

February 19th-25th

sacfashionweek.com

http://www.sacfashionweek.com

http://www.runway-boutique.com/

Spam Festival

I Spam you Spam we all Spam!!! And if you love spam, then the 19th Annual Isleton Spam Festival is the place for you to be at today! The Spam Festival features Spam contests in Spam cooking, Spam tossing, and Spam eating, as well as live Spam festival music. There will also be Spam, by the way.

Isleton Spam Festival

Peter’s Steakhouse & Hotel Del Rio

Today: 10am-4pm

(916) 806-2498

Funny Fundraiser

Share a laugh and help a great cause!! Local comedians are teaming up for the ultimate Comedy Night in Roseville! It was so big for the debut last year they had to do it again and tickets are going fast! The best part: the event benefits recreation programs for at-risk youth. A few of the comedians are here with a preview!!

Comedy Night

Saturday, February 25th, 8:00 pm

241 Vernon Street, Roseville

http://www.roseville.ca.us/events

http://www.rosevilletheatreartsacademy.com/

http://www.roseville.ca.us/events/comedy_night.asp

National Chocolate Mint Day

This holiday has been set aside for all the chocolate mint lovers to eat their favorite treats all day long. One of those amazing treats? Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream! This morning we have some experts from Baskin-Robbins in the studio who are celebrating with some mint chocolate chip ice cream and a minty polar pizza!

http://www.BaskinRobbins.com

Skip’s Music Weekend Warriors

It’s time to rock n’ roll! The Skip’s Music “Weekend Warriors” program is an easy way to get back into the fun of playing with other musicians, without the hassle of starting, rehearsing, booking and maintaining a working band. The Skip’s Museum “Weekend Warriors” program is “Rock Band Boot Camp” for individual adult musicians to learn, have fun, and bring out their inner, Rock & Roll Star!

Weekend Warriors

Strikes Halftime

Rocklin

Today: 3pm

http://skipsmusic.com/weekend-warriors/

Golden Cadillac

A local restaurant is considered the world’s largest consumer of “liquid gold.” A bottle of Galliano typically takes 3 YEARS to go through in a regular spot but not at Poor Red’s! They go through a bottle in AN HOUR AND A HALF! They outsell any cruise line, hotel chain or business in the world! The number one drink on the menu- the Golden Cadillac. We’re seeing how it’s made, the unique story about how it got its name plus a peek at a few of their delish menu items!

Poor Red’s

6221 Pleasant Valley Road, El Dorado

530.622.2901

http://www.PoorReds.com

Instagram.com/PoorReds

Twitter: @PoorReds

Facebook.com Search: Poor Reds