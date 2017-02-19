Sacramento Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins

NEW ORLEANS (CBS13) — All-Star Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, CBS Sports confirms.

In exchange for the three-time All-star, the Kings will receive a future first-round draft pick, a future second-round draft pick, rookie guard Buddy Hield, guard Langston Galloway and former Kings rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans.

Cousins is averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Cousins was drafted 5th overall by the Kings in the 2010 NBA draft. He has played for six coaches during his tenure in Sacramento.

Cousins represented the Kings in the NBA All-Star game this evening in New Orleans before the trade was completed. He told media just after the game he was happy in Sacramento.

Evans will return to Sacramento, where he opted not to re-sign after the 2012-13 season. He was drafted fourth overall by the Kings in 2009 and earned rookie of the year honors averaging more than 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in his first season. He was just the third rookie in NBA history to achieve this statistical milestone.