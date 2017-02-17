Daily List: 3 Ways to Make Your Bedroom Healthier
You may not think of your bedroom as being unhealthy, but there are a few tweaks you can make to take full advantage of that restful space! On the Daily List this morning, three ways to make your bedroom healthier!
Read more
National Kindness Day
It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day!! Melissa’s live in Roseville showing us a fun website with good deed challenges PLUS Dutch Bros is getting into the giving spirit handing out free drinks for the occasion!
Dutch Bros
1225 Base Line Rd, Roseville
(916) 633-4766
https://dutchbros.com/
https://randomactsof.us/do
DIY Farm Table
Save yourself some money and help build your own farmhouse table!! A local shop offers DIY classes so you can enjoy the hands-on experience of building a table from scratch and the pride that comes with having a piece you helped create! We are going to build a small table!!
https://www.facebook.com/48Planks/
Dog Whisperer
Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation Premieres on Nat Geo WILD
Friday, March 3 at 9/8c.
Random Act Pickup
Good Day and El Pollo Loco are celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day!! We’re delivering some delicious food to some deserving workers! Melissa’s live in Roseville with the pick up this morning! PLUS Make sure you stay tuned for the 9 a.m. hour for the LIVE surprise!
http://www.ElPolloLoco.com
Brooks Records
Brooks Novelty Antiques & Records, in Old Sacramento, is tucked away behind the firehouse restaurant and accessed by alleyway. inside is a treasure trove of unique and special items.
Brooks Novelty Antiques & Records, in Old Sacramento
1107 Firehouse alley
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 443-0783
http://brooksnovelty.net/
David Oyelowo
Disney on Ice World of Enchantment
Golden 1 Center
Until Feb. 20
Read more
Random Act Delivery
http://www.roseville.ca.us
Facebook: RosevilleFire
Twitter: RSVL_Fire
Instagram: Roseville_fire_department
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Assertiveness
Nice Guys take a passive approach to life and relationships. Instead of standing up for themselves, they let others walk all over them. They’re pushovers and perennial People Pleasers. Nice Guys have a hard time saying no to requests – even unreasonable ones. They’re considerate to a fault. When they want or need something, they’re afraid to ask for it because they don’t want to inconvenience others. Nice Guys also avoid conflict like the plague. They’d rather get along than get ahead.
Read more