Daily List: 3 Things You Should Never Do on a Plane

Flying on a commercial airline is challenging enough – but rude behavior and selfishness aside, there are several things that none of us should do – and for good reason! On the Daily List this morning, three things you should never do on a plane!

Learn more

Juice

A woman turned to juicing after she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Six years later she has a booming business! We’re live at Whole Hearted Juice company!

http://www.wholeheartedjuice.com/

Local Gymnastics Champion

Dream Xtreme Gymnastics in Vacaville had a gymnast qualify to the Nastia Liukin Cup in New Jersey. Nevaeh DeSouza won the meet in Minneapolis 2 weeks ago and has earned only one of 18 spots for gymnasts across the nation ages 16 and up and she is only 15!

http://dreamxtremegym.com

Snapchat: dreamxtremegym

Facebook: Dream Xtreme Gymnastics

Instagram: @dream_xtreme_gym

National Almond Day

Chef Casey and Camilla Barry prepared two sweet treats featured at the 102nd annual Capay Valley Almond Festival on Sunday, February 26th. The Almond Festival is a traveling culinary celebration following Highway 16 through the towns of Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda, and Rumsey.

102nd Annual Capay Valley Almond Festival

Sunday, February 26th

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

http://www.CapayValleyAlmondFestival.com

Facebook: @CapayAlmondFest

Lizzie the Musical

The Actor’s Playpen is a NEW theatre company opening up in Sacramento! Their first performance is just days away! We’ll meet the cast of “Lizzie the Musical” ahead of their big debut at the West Sacramento Black Box Theatre!

Lizzie: The Musical

Black Box Theatre West Sacramento

Opens Friday night- February 25th

Website: http://actorsplaypen.com/

Tickets: http://taplizziethemusical.bpt.me/

Elite Athlete Training

Steel athletic performance in Sacramento is changing the way athletes train and improve their form. It features video analysis and specific programs aimed at each athletes problem areas.

STEEL Athletic Performance

(916) 307-0225

http://www.SteelAP.com

Mommy Moment: New Mommy Must-Haves

Milkmaid Goods – http://www.milkmaidgoods.com

AmeriBag – http://www.ameribag.com

Socklings – http://www.socklings.com

Hip Peas – http://www.hip-peas.com

Waterboy for Shriners

The Gately Foundation presents “An Extraordinary Event for an Extraordinary Place” the evening of March 18, 2017 in Sacramento. The celebration pays tribute to twenty years of life-changing care for children in the Northwestern region by Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

“An Extraordinary Event for an Extraordinary Place”

Shriners Hospitals for Children

March 18 at the Elks Tower

921 11th Street

Sacramento

http://shrinerscelebration.org/

Beatles Cartoon Art

Legendary animator/director Ron Campbell will be exhibiting his Beatles cartoon art as well as painting new works during his appearance. The exhibit includes his special “all you need is love” art piece that can be personalized for Valentine’s Day.

Beatnik Studios, 723 S Street, Sacramento

Thursday, February 16th – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

http://www.Beatnik-Studios.com

Career Day Makeovers

Pleasant Grove High School is hosting a career day, and some of the students will be getting made over to be interview-ready. Our makeover team is going a little deeper this time and making sure the kids show their best side from all sides!

Hair by It’s My Hair Salon

https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

5 Elite Athlete Habits for You

It’s been said that all it takes to be successful is to find someone else who has achieved what you want, and do what they do. Aristotle once said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” In this vein, there is incredible insight to be gained from the habits of elite athletes. While not every man has the tools to compete at a professional level, mirroring the habits of the great athletes will surely help you get in better shape and improve your athletic performance.

Read more