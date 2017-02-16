Daily List: 3 Things You Should Never Do on a Plane
Flying on a commercial airline is challenging enough – but rude behavior and selfishness aside, there are several things that none of us should do – and for good reason! On the Daily List this morning, three things you should never do on a plane!
Learn more
Juice
A woman turned to juicing after she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Six years later she has a booming business! We’re live at Whole Hearted Juice company!
http://www.wholeheartedjuice.com/
Local Gymnastics Champion
Dream Xtreme Gymnastics in Vacaville had a gymnast qualify to the Nastia Liukin Cup in New Jersey. Nevaeh DeSouza won the meet in Minneapolis 2 weeks ago and has earned only one of 18 spots for gymnasts across the nation ages 16 and up and she is only 15!
http://dreamxtremegym.com
Snapchat: dreamxtremegym
Facebook: Dream Xtreme Gymnastics
Instagram: @dream_xtreme_gym
National Almond Day
Chef Casey and Camilla Barry prepared two sweet treats featured at the 102nd annual Capay Valley Almond Festival on Sunday, February 26th. The Almond Festival is a traveling culinary celebration following Highway 16 through the towns of Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda, and Rumsey.
102nd Annual Capay Valley Almond Festival
Sunday, February 26th
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
http://www.CapayValleyAlmondFestival.com
Facebook: @CapayAlmondFest
Lizzie the Musical
The Actor’s Playpen is a NEW theatre company opening up in Sacramento! Their first performance is just days away! We’ll meet the cast of “Lizzie the Musical” ahead of their big debut at the West Sacramento Black Box Theatre!
Lizzie: The Musical
Black Box Theatre West Sacramento
Opens Friday night- February 25th
Website: http://actorsplaypen.com/
Tickets: http://taplizziethemusical.bpt.me/
Elite Athlete Training
Steel athletic performance in Sacramento is changing the way athletes train and improve their form. It features video analysis and specific programs aimed at each athletes problem areas.
STEEL Athletic Performance
(916) 307-0225
http://www.SteelAP.com
Mommy Moment: New Mommy Must-Haves
Milkmaid Goods – http://www.milkmaidgoods.com
AmeriBag – http://www.ameribag.com
Socklings – http://www.socklings.com
Hip Peas – http://www.hip-peas.com
Waterboy for Shriners
The Gately Foundation presents “An Extraordinary Event for an Extraordinary Place” the evening of March 18, 2017 in Sacramento. The celebration pays tribute to twenty years of life-changing care for children in the Northwestern region by Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.
“An Extraordinary Event for an Extraordinary Place”
Shriners Hospitals for Children
March 18 at the Elks Tower
921 11th Street
Sacramento
http://shrinerscelebration.org/
Beatles Cartoon Art
Legendary animator/director Ron Campbell will be exhibiting his Beatles cartoon art as well as painting new works during his appearance. The exhibit includes his special “all you need is love” art piece that can be personalized for Valentine’s Day.
Beatnik Studios, 723 S Street, Sacramento
Thursday, February 16th – 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
http://www.Beatnik-Studios.com
Career Day Makeovers
Pleasant Grove High School is hosting a career day, and some of the students will be getting made over to be interview-ready. Our makeover team is going a little deeper this time and making sure the kids show their best side from all sides!
Hair by It’s My Hair Salon
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
5 Elite Athlete Habits for You
It’s been said that all it takes to be successful is to find someone else who has achieved what you want, and do what they do. Aristotle once said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” In this vein, there is incredible insight to be gained from the habits of elite athletes. While not every man has the tools to compete at a professional level, mirroring the habits of the great athletes will surely help you get in better shape and improve your athletic performance.
Read more