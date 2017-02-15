Daily List: 3 Signs You Should Maybe Quit Your Job

The average worker will change jobs four times by the age of 32. In fact, 60 percent of professionals ages 20 to 37 say they are open to new career opportunities! So how do you know it’s time to head for the exit? On the Daily List, three signs you should maybe quit your job!

Sleeping

Does your child struggle with falling asleep at night? A new book can help. Created by a Swedish behavioral psychologist, the book has hidden psychological cues to help kids drift off to dreamland. We’ll give it a try; Marianne will read it to Cody by the fireplace!

“The Little Elephant Who Wants to Fall Asleep”

Kids’ sleep aid for parents

Learn more

Kings’ Jamba Juice Flavor

Sacramento Kings have their own Jamba Juice flavor! We are finding out what is in it and how long you have to pick it up.

http://www.jambajuice.com

Military Documentary

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, will be hosting a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary “Thank You for Your Service” this Thursday, February 16 at the Crest Theater. This documentary talks about the mental health crises in the military. She will be in studio to talk about the film.

http://www.thankyouforyourservicethefilm.com

Crest Theatre

Thursday, February 16 at 6 pm.

Space is limited. RSVP at https://tyfysfilm.splashthat.com/.

Facebook: Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and @VeteransDocumentary

Twitter: @ASM_Irwin and @VeteransFilm

2017 Products of the Year

The 2017 Product of the Year winners will be announced at an evening awards show on Thursday, February 9 in NYC.

http://www.productoftheyearusa.com

Check This Out!

Catchie Concepts

http://www.catchieconcepts.com/

Bouncy Band

http://bouncybands.com/

Aquasonic Wave Jewelry cleaner

https://aquasonicwave.com/

http://www.inventorznetwork.com

Kitchen/Bath Remodel

Is that tax return burning a hole in your pocket? We’re learning about kitchen and bathroom upgrades just in time for spring.

http://www.homedepot.com/kitchen

http://www.homedepot.com/bath

http://www.facebook.com/homedepot/

Loomis Library Fundraiser

Loomis Library which will be running an in-store event the week of February 13th to 19th to help rebuild their book selection. Barnes & Noble Roseville will be hosting a Bookfair fundraising event, as well as a book drive, for the entire week. They’ve got a whole schedule of events to pump up the public and this morning Good Day is getting a peek at what’s happening today.

http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2031

http://www.friendsloomislibrary.org/

Black History Celebration

Oak Park Community Center,

3425 MLK Blvd.

530 – 8:00 p.m.

Les Miserables Live Production

Les Miserables (The School Musical Edition) is just around the corner for one local school. This morning Wendy is Pine Hills Adventist Academy for their dress rehearsal as they get ready for their upcoming production.

http://www.phaaonline.com

Sacramento Concert Series

The folks behind City Scout are creating a new concert series called Basement Sessions inside the Ruhstaller beer speakeasy downtown. Composer, pianist, singer, songwriter and emcee The Philharmonik takes the stage this Friday, but first, he’s playing a preview for Good Day.

Basement Sessions

Ruhstaller Beer

Friday, February 17

10pm-1am

630 K Street

Sacramento

https://www.cityscoutmag.com/

Dishin’ With Tina

Amrutha Aappakadai

8121 Madison Ave.

Fair Oaks

916.967.1550

amruthaaappakadai.com

Home Tour

http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com

Tommy T’s Paint Night

When Tommy T’s isn’t having comedians they are starting to have paint nights. Rita with Painting with Rita is staging a mini class right here at the Good Day Studio to see if we have what it takes to be an artist. And finding out how you can have fun with friends at their next event.

Sharing a Bottle

Tommy T’s Comedy Club

HWY 50 at Hazel

$30 per seat

http://www.tommytsrancho.com/

Prom Dress Event

A prom dress at a regular price can break the back for a lot of families during prom season… that’s why a group of Assistance League of Greater Placer members started a project to benefit high school girls. This morning Wendy is there to show us some great finds for less.

https://www.assistanceleague.org/greater-placer/2016/09/04/evening-for-dresses-2/

https://www.facebook.com/events/162043727625393/

https://www.instagram.com/al.greaterplacer/

https://twitter.com/NonprofitALGP

Social Media hashtag #PromDressEvent

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons To Wear A Watch

No element of men’s style combines fashion and function quite like the wristwatch. Nor does any other male accessory inspire such devotion and interest. Nevertheless, in recent times, there have been those who believed the watch had finally met its demise with the smartphone and would fade away with other sartorial anachronisms like monocles and sock garters. And yet the popularity of the wristwatch persists. To understand why we need to understand the history of this timepiece, how its past continues to inform its present, and why a man might consider wearing a watch in the 21st century.

