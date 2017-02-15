Daily List: 3 Signs You Should Maybe Quit Your Job
The average worker will change jobs four times by the age of 32. In fact, 60 percent of professionals ages 20 to 37 say they are open to new career opportunities! So how do you know it’s time to head for the exit? On the Daily List, three signs you should maybe quit your job!
Sleeping
Does your child struggle with falling asleep at night? A new book can help. Created by a Swedish behavioral psychologist, the book has hidden psychological cues to help kids drift off to dreamland. We’ll give it a try; Marianne will read it to Cody by the fireplace!
“The Little Elephant Who Wants to Fall Asleep”
Kids’ sleep aid for parents
Learn more
Kings’ Jamba Juice Flavor
Sacramento Kings have their own Jamba Juice flavor! We are finding out what is in it and how long you have to pick it up.
http://www.jambajuice.com
Military Documentary
Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, will be hosting a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary “Thank You for Your Service” this Thursday, February 16 at the Crest Theater. This documentary talks about the mental health crises in the military. She will be in studio to talk about the film.
http://www.thankyouforyourservicethefilm.com
Crest Theatre
Thursday, February 16 at 6 pm.
Space is limited. RSVP at https://tyfysfilm.splashthat.com/.
Facebook: Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and @VeteransDocumentary
Twitter: @ASM_Irwin and @VeteransFilm
2017 Products of the Year
The 2017 Product of the Year winners will be announced at an evening awards show on Thursday, February 9 in NYC.
http://www.productoftheyearusa.com
Check This Out!
Catchie Concepts
http://www.catchieconcepts.com/
Bouncy Band
http://bouncybands.com/
Aquasonic Wave Jewelry cleaner
https://aquasonicwave.com/
http://www.inventorznetwork.com
Kitchen/Bath Remodel
Is that tax return burning a hole in your pocket? We’re learning about kitchen and bathroom upgrades just in time for spring.
http://www.homedepot.com/kitchen
http://www.homedepot.com/bath
http://www.facebook.com/homedepot/
Loomis Library Fundraiser
Loomis Library which will be running an in-store event the week of February 13th to 19th to help rebuild their book selection. Barnes & Noble Roseville will be hosting a Bookfair fundraising event, as well as a book drive, for the entire week. They’ve got a whole schedule of events to pump up the public and this morning Good Day is getting a peek at what’s happening today.
http://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2031
http://www.friendsloomislibrary.org/
Black History Celebration
Oak Park Community Center,
3425 MLK Blvd.
530 – 8:00 p.m.
Les Miserables Live Production
Les Miserables (The School Musical Edition) is just around the corner for one local school. This morning Wendy is Pine Hills Adventist Academy for their dress rehearsal as they get ready for their upcoming production.
http://www.phaaonline.com
Sacramento Concert Series
The folks behind City Scout are creating a new concert series called Basement Sessions inside the Ruhstaller beer speakeasy downtown. Composer, pianist, singer, songwriter and emcee The Philharmonik takes the stage this Friday, but first, he’s playing a preview for Good Day.
Basement Sessions
Ruhstaller Beer
Friday, February 17
10pm-1am
630 K Street
Sacramento
https://www.cityscoutmag.com/
Dishin’ With Tina
Amrutha Aappakadai
8121 Madison Ave.
Fair Oaks
916.967.1550
amruthaaappakadai.com
Home Tour
http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com
Tommy T’s Paint Night
When Tommy T’s isn’t having comedians they are starting to have paint nights. Rita with Painting with Rita is staging a mini class right here at the Good Day Studio to see if we have what it takes to be an artist. And finding out how you can have fun with friends at their next event.
Sharing a Bottle
Tommy T’s Comedy Club
HWY 50 at Hazel
$30 per seat
http://www.tommytsrancho.com/
Prom Dress Event
A prom dress at a regular price can break the back for a lot of families during prom season… that’s why a group of Assistance League of Greater Placer members started a project to benefit high school girls. This morning Wendy is there to show us some great finds for less.
https://www.assistanceleague.org/greater-placer/2016/09/04/evening-for-dresses-2/
https://www.facebook.com/events/162043727625393/
https://www.instagram.com/al.greaterplacer/
https://twitter.com/NonprofitALGP
Social Media hashtag #PromDressEvent
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons To Wear A Watch
No element of men’s style combines fashion and function quite like the wristwatch. Nor does any other male accessory inspire such devotion and interest. Nevertheless, in recent times, there have been those who believed the watch had finally met its demise with the smartphone and would fade away with other sartorial anachronisms like monocles and sock garters. And yet the popularity of the wristwatch persists. To understand why we need to understand the history of this timepiece, how its past continues to inform its present, and why a man might consider wearing a watch in the 21st century.
