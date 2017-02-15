Gas Cards Needed For Oroville Dam Evacuees Staying In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – As evacuation orders are eased, authorities are asking the community for just one more thing so that Oroville Dam evacuees can head home.

Placer County authorities are asking for gas card donations. The cards will be given to the residents who came to Placer County after evacuations were ordered for residents living downstream from the Oroville Dam.

Mandatory evacuation orders were eased on Tuesday. Many residents are eager to go home after being away since Sunday. Others are still wary of the situation at the Oroville Dam’s spillways and are choosing to wait, especially as a series of storms heads for Northern California again.

As of Wednesday morning, about 100 evacuees are still at the Placer County Fairgrounds, officials say.

Anyone who wants to donate a gas card is asked to bring them to the fairgrounds at 800 All American City Boulevard in Roseville.