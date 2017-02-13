Dog Gets On High School Basketball Team’s Bus, Bites 2 Players

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Two high school basketball players were bitten and injured by a dog that got on their team’s bus moments before the squad was due to leave for a game.

Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ team coach Bernie Hynson tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that the dog — which he said resembled a pit bull — got on the bus shortly after he did on Saturday morning. The unexpected attack occurred moments later.

Hynson said his players ran off the bus to avoid the dog, which was soon trapped inside the vehicle.

One player was bitten on the lip, leg, and foot while the other was bitten on the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and were released later Saturday.

The undermanned Woodrow Wilson team made it to the game and won, giving Hynson his 100th career victory.