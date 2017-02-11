Dishin’ With Tina

Amrutha Aappakadai

8121 Madison Ave.

Fair Oaks

916.967.1550

The Vibe New Location

Last year we went to the grand opening of The Vibe in Rocklin! Well after just a year of being open, The Vibe has moved from its old location and into a bigger location and is now focusing on just women’s clothing and accessories featuring new styles and even more affordable prices!

Sharif Jewelers

What makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? A little piece of jewelry of course! But did you know that jewelry gift giving isn’t just for ladies! It’s for the men too! This morning Cambi is at Sharif Jewelers checking the best jewelry for both men and women!

Carol’s Restaurant

This morning someone is at Carol’s Restaurant finding out what people are having for breakfast!

Sacramento Zoo

Sacramento Zoo Teen volunteers will transform the Zoo into a world of activities and learning experiences at their annual I Heart Sacramento Zoo Valentine’s Day event. People can wander the Zoo to discover Zoo Teen run activity tables where you can test their knowledge about the animals in the Zoo.

I Heart Sacramento Zoo

Today: 9am-4pm

Sweetheart Run

It is all about the heart in the foothills, as this year’s 37th Annual Sweetheart Run is designed to profoundly impact the community with a message, of unity designed to be all-inclusive to celebrate every member of our Armed Services and the entire community. Riders will come together today and ride to benefit The Veteran’s Charity Ride.

Davis Stampede

This morning people will be stampeding through Davis for The 35th Annual Davis Stampede. The Davis Stampede takes place each year in February and includes 5K, 10K and Half Marathon routes. Starting and finishing at Playfields Park, the event is a great way to kick off your annual running/walking season.

Solano County Home Show

The Solano County Home show is getting set to open with different vendors, bands and the splash dogs! We are watching the splash dogs warm up and seeing what you need for your home.

Today & Tomorrow: 10am-6pm

Valentine’s Day Flowers

According to Valentine’s Day Floral Statistics, the estimated number of roses produced for Valentine’s Day is 250 million! According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 35 percent of Americans will buy flowers for Valentine’s Day 2017, spending a total of $2 billion! But what types of arrangements should you be buying your loved one for Valentine’s Day and what should you be spending?

Lunar Flower Fest

Today Deuce is checking out the Vietnamese Lunar Flower Festival! The Vietnamese Lunar Flower Festival celebration is one of the most important events in the Vietnamese culture serving as an all in one venue. The Lunar New Year represents the opportunity for new beginnings and is celebrated with much excitement and anticipation!

Today: 10am-7pm

Welcome to Night Vale Ghost Stories

Welcome to Night Vale, “Ghost Stories” will be live on tour and in Sacramento this Wednesday, February 15th! This popular podcast is embarking on a six-city tour of live shows. Described as “NPR from the Twilight Zone,” the podcast regularly garners both critical praise and a cult following for its quirky and mysterious tales of the eponymous small desert town.

Feb.15th

The Plant Lady

Marlene the Plant Lady

American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month and there are many reasons to be aware of this number one cause of death in the country. This morning Right at Home expert Gale Davis joins us in the studio to give examples of specific foods, supplements, and medications that heart patients should avoid. He will also talk about some risk factors for those without heart conditions and other tips for staying healthy.

Right at Home

Luvandusragrance

What started as an obsession of collecting luxury cologne and candles led to a need for discovery. In 2016, Tyler Monk began his passion-fueled research into perfume compositions, aromatics chemistry, and the profiles of classical and contemporary aroma profiles. In addition, Tyler also began working with professional wax chandlers in the art of candle making. After months perfecting his accords and fragrance compositions, he was compelled to start his own perfumery and candle making company, Luvandus.

Stranger Danger Tips

This morning we’re learning how to keep your kids safe from danger. Recently in Southern California, two young girls made headlines after they were approached by a stranger in attempted kidnaps and fought back to get away. This raises a very important question: would your child know what to do in this type of situation?

Free Self Defense Class

Champagne Tasting

Looking to pop some bubbly on your Valentine’s Day? This morning 36 Handles joins us in the studio to talk about a champagne tasting with food pairings they are hosting on February 14th! This morning 36 Handles Bartender Greg Salva joins us to show us some of the champagne featured on Valentine’s Day, plus he’s bringing in some food that’ll pair perfectly with it!

