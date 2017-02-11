Valentine Run/Walk

This morning Deuce is with some walkers/runners who are celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early. Over the years the Valentine Run/Walk has become a classic event for individuals and families of all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to wear their hearts on their sleeves, socks, tutus, onesies; and collars to compete for best-dressed awards and to show their love of the Valentine Run/Walk.

Jazz Youth Band Festival

Each year scores of young musicians gather at the annual Traditional Jazz Youth Band Festival for experiences that take their musical skills to the next level. Student bands from grade schools, private clubs, and colleges bring their instruments to Sac State for a full schedule of jazz clinics, mentored jam sessions and non-competitive performances. Professional jazz artists give the musicians feedback after the band plays.

Jazz Youth Band Festival

Sacramento State

Today: 8am-8:30pm

(916) 970-5100

Solano County Home Show

The Solano County Home show is getting set to open with different vendors, bands, and the splash dogs! We are watching the splash dogs warm up and seeing what you need for your home.

Solano County Home Show

Dixon Fairgrounds

Today & Tomorrow: 10am-6pm

Sac Adventure Playground

Today the community is invited to a day at the playground! All ages are invited for a day of play at the Sacramento Adventure Playground at Maple Neighborhood Cente. Children can create their own play structures and spaces by re-purposing everyday items such as cardboard boxes, household wares, natural elements, and unexpected items.

Sacramento Adventure Playground

3301 37th Avenue

(916) 222-3831

Today: 11am-3pm

School Bus Driver Job Fair

Do you have what it takes to get behind the wheel of a school bus? School Bus Drivers are needed in our area! Today Rocklin High School is hosting a Job Fair to meet the Region’s needs for approximately 150 School Bus Drivers, Attendants and/or Mechanics for the Elk Grove, Rocklin, and San Juan Unified School Districts.

School Bus Driver Job Fair

Rocklin High School

Today: 9am-12:30pm

The Vibe New Location

Last year we went to the grand opening of The Vibe in Rocklin! Well after just a year of being open, The Vibe has moved from its old location and into a bigger location and is now focusing on just women’s clothing and accessories featuring new styles and even more affordable prices!

The Vibe

2221 Sunset Blvd. Suit 111

Rocklin

(916) 672-6788

Chocolate Facial

Chocolate is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, but in Roseville, they are taking chocolate a bit further. At Life Time Athletic in Roseville, they are using the delicious treat as a stimulating facial service. The luxury treatment at LifeSpa is called the Chocolate & Champagne Facial. It’s a relaxing treatment that starts with a thorough two-step cleansing with steam, followed by a wonderful chocolate-scented enzyme-based exfoliator that brightens the skin.

Life Time Chocolate Facial

1435 E Roseville Pkwy.

Roseville

(916) 472-2000

Travelzoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from Travelzoo!

Giants FanFest

Celebrate YOUR San Francisco Giants today! It’s the Giants FanFest the free event will give you access to the field, locker room, and players!! Hunter Pence, Buster Posey, and Brandon Crawford are just a few of the sluggers signing autographs. Let’s check in with Sean who’s so grateful Melissa’s working so he could take the kids!

Giants FanFest

FREE AT&T Park

Today 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lenaea High School Theatre Festival

More than 1,200 students from dozens of high schools across Northern California are coming together for one big event celebrating the arts! The Lenaea High School Theatre Festival has been giving students the opportunity to perform and showcase their talent for the past 60 years!

Lenaea High School Theatre Festival

Today and Tomorrow

Harris Center Folsom

Calturas Winery

This morning we’re checking out a brand new winery celebrating its opening weekend starting today! Calturas Winery, brewery and event center promises to bring a taste of culture to California.

Calturas Winery

Grand Opening Weekend

1333 E. Kettleman Ln.

Lodi

(209) 226-9601

Bonnie from Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing us show how to freshen up your home with simple accents.

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

Living Lately

A group exercise instructor since the age of 17 and a former NFL Cheerleader Erin Salvetti is the perfect fashion and fitness blogger to show us how to rock the hottest trend – athleisure wear! Just because you have to run errands after hitting the treadmill doesn’t mean you can’t look chic! Melissa’s showing us how to work our wear after working out!

Living Lately Blog

Empire Comics

You know and Love Ben from Empire comics but did you know that Ben also PUBLISHES comics? Yeah, and they are SUPER interesting. Ben is here with one of his artists to talk about his latest project and how you can help.

Tom Cridland Fashion

Last year we met one Sustainable Fashion Designer who runs a clothing company that eco-friendly. Since our last segment with Tom Cridland’s business has grown from a $9,000 start-up loan into a $2 million business in under three years.

Beauty Expert Kate De Ponte

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, this is the time of year when celebrities dazzle us most. With their gorgeous hair, flawless makeup and elegant gowns, we can’t help but wonder: what are their secrets? This morning Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte is here with us to share her insider tips on how to rock the red carpet like a celebrity.

Kate De Ponte

ShopRunner

RoC® Skincare MULTI CORREXION® 5 in 1 Chest, Neck & Face Cream with SPF 30

($28.99) Drugstores nationwide

Exuviance Overnight Recovery Masque

PROFOOT Heel Rescue Cream

Real Techniques Flawless Base Set

Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant

The Missing Kennedy

We all know the story of President John Kennedy and his brutal assassination. But many knew the story of President Kennedy, Rosemary Kennedy, who was tragically lobotomized and lived the majority of her life in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Elizabeth’s aunt, a Franciscan nun, was Rosie’s devoted friend and caregiver. She lived a much different life than her brothers and sisters.

The Missing Kennedy

Booking Signing Today: 3 pm

Arden-Dimick Library

891 Watt Ave.

Sacramento

Black History Month

Crocker Art Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a series of films. Stacey Shelnut-Hendrick, Director of Education, carefully curated this lineup of films. These films will be presented to the audiences by Vincent Dee Miles of Cine Soul. In curating this series, Stacey wanted to create a way to trace African American perspectives through a “story arc” that spans four films.

Black History Month film series

Crocker Art Museum Auditorium

Feb. 16th & 23rd

(916) 808-7000

Singer: Demaris Alexia

This morning we’re meeting one amazing singer who has been singing since she was just three years old! Damaris Alexia Cornejo is a local singer who hasn’t even graduated high school yet! Damaris recently competed in a local singing contest called “Mangos Talent Show” and won first place! Since then she has been invited to perform in a couple of local events she is also in the school play she will be performing in “The Wizard of Oz” musical as the main role “Dorothy.”

Damaris Alexia

@DamarisAlexiaOfficial

