Freight Train Derails South Of Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are responding to a train derailment south of Elk Grove, Cosumnes Fire says.

The scene is near Highway 99 and Dillard Road.

Cosumnes Fire says it’s a freight train on a trestle that derailed. They have not been able to contact the train’s engineer.

As seen in photos from the scene, it appears that several cars fell off the tracks.

Train Derailment UP CLOSE image #cbs13 (images from: Doc Souza/ElkGrove Laguna Forums) pic.twitter.com/su9GsT9ZU7 — Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) February 10, 2017

The Cosumnes River, which is swelling due to recent storms, runs through the area. However, authorities have not commented on whether wet weather is to blame for the derailment.

Water is creeping in to the #3 lane of northbound side of Highway 99 at Dillard Road. Traffic is slow in the area on both sides of the freeway.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.